SWAC Basketball Monday Roundup

Gameday AI Roundup of all the SWAC Men’s and Women’s basketball action from Monday, January 23rd, 2024.

MEN

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Bethune-Cookman

Arkansas-Pine Bluff recorded its third straight win, handing Bethune-Cookman a 76-72 loss in a back-and-forth contest at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Monday evening. The Wildcats went into halftime with a six-point lead, but the Golden Lions would not go down without a fight. The sides exchanged the lead nine times over the final 20 minutes, with Arkansas-Pine Bluff able to do just enough to come out on top.

Rashad Williams scored 22 points to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Kylen Milton was pivotal as well, shooting 3-of-6 in the second half for 14 points to power the Golden Lions forward after the break. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. They shot 57% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.32 points per possession. This was a big improvement from their 40% shooting and 0.94 points per possession in the first half.

The Wildcats’ offensive efficiency was impressive despite the result. They averaged 1.04 points per possession on 51% true shooting. Jakobi Heady led the charge, tallying 25 points. Derrick Carter-Hollinger Jr. also contributed, adding another 14 points.

KEY METRICS

Arkansas-Pine Bluff recorded assists on a season-high 92% of made field goals

Bethune-Cookman recorded a season-low zero blocks

The teams combined to hit 17 threes

Both teams take the floor again on Jan. 27. Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes on conference rival Southern at the F.G. Clark Activity Center, where the Golden Lions will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman will try to rebound when they take on Jackson State at Moore Gymnasium in SWAC play.

Florida A&M vs Mississippi Valley State

Florida A&M handed Mississippi Valley State University its 19th consecutive loss in an 81-70 contest at Harrison HPER Complex on Monday evening. The Rattlers went into the break leading by four points and then outscored the Delta Devils 42-35 over the final 20 minutes to secure the win.

This win was led by a balanced scoring effort for Florida A&M. Jalen Speer led the scoring with 19 points. Shannon Grant added 17, while Keith Lamar also contributed 12 points. The Rattlers made a concerted effort to absorb contact and convert it into points. They drew 20 fouls on the defense, which led to a season-high 19 points on 79% shooting from the charity stripe. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.15 points scored per possession on 55% true shooting.

Mississippi Valley State University was led by Arecko Gipson, who recorded 21 points and seven boards. The Delta Devils shot 24-of-59 (41%) from the field in this one, including 5-of-20 (25%) from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 1.0 points per possession.

KEY METRICS

Florida A&M recorded a new season-high five blocks

Mississippi Valley State University scored a season-high 35 first-half points

Jalen Speer recorded a game-high +16 plus-minus

Both sides have until Jan. 27 to rest up and practice. Florida A&M takes on Alcorn State at the Al Lawson Center, where the Rattlers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State University will hope for a better result on the road when they take on SWAC foe Grambling State at the FCH Assembly Center.

Alcorn State vs Prairie View A&M

Alcorn State ended its two-game SWAC losing skid, defeating Prairie View A&M in a 90-78 contest on Monday evening at Davey L. Whitney Health & Physical Education Complex. The Braves went into halftime with an 18-point lead. Despite being outscored 47-41 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Panthers and hold on for the win.

Byron Joshua and Jeremiah Gambrell led the scoring for Alcorn State, each contributing 18 points. As a whole, the Braves were elite on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.36 points per possession on 65% shooting from the field. Their aggressive play paid off, as they drew 23 fouls on the defense, which led to 22 points on 73% shooting from the charity stripe.

The Panthers’ offensive efficiency was impressive despite the result. They averaged 1.13 points per possession on 57% true shooting. Charles Smith IV led the way, putting up 19 points. Despite shooting well overall, Prairie View A&M dug themselves an early hole. The team went down as much as 22 in the first half and were ultimately unable to catch back up and push past Alcorn State.

KEY METRICS

Alcorn’s 90 points hit a new season-high

Prairie View A&M struggled on the boards with just 19 total rebounds, a season-worst

The Braves led from start to finish; there were zero lead changes or ties

Both teams have their next SWAC games on Jan. 27. Alcorn State takes on struggling Florida A&M at the Al Lawson Center, where the Braves will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M will try to rebound when they meet winning-streak-riding Alabama State at William J. Nicks Building.

Jackson State vs Texas Southern

WOMEN

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff in SWAC play by a score of 73-70 at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Monday evening. The Wildcats went into halftime with a 37-30 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Lions for the final 20 minutes.

Kayla Clark led Bethune-Cookman, recording 19 rebounds and 14 points for their second consecutive double-double. Despite Clark’s performance, the team collectively struggled shooting the ball. They shot 36% from the field while scoring just 0.88 points per possession. Their shooting woes were alleviated by a relentless pursuit on the boards. Their 24 offensive rebounds led to 24 big second chance points.

get her on the court & she's 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄, tonight @zarielle4 messed around and got a 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐏𝐋𝐄-𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 🔥🔥🔥



Zaay is 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃 in the nation in triple-doubles with 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄 and counting 🦁🏀 pic.twitter.com/hvtWY98eij — UAPB Women’s Basketball 🦁⛹🏽‍♀️ (@UAPBLionsWBB) January 21, 2024

Zaay Green recorded 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Lady Lions shot 28-of-72 from the field and 8-of-25 from behind the arc. A major factor in the loss was their subpar offensive efficiency. They scored just 0.9 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

KEY METRICS

Bethune-Cookman outhustled Arkansas-Pine Bluff, outscoring them 24 to 12 on second chance points

Arkansas-Pine Bluff recorded a new season-high 13 blocks

The game had zero lead changes and one tie

Both teams take the floor again in SWAC play on Jan. 27. Bethune-Cookman welcomes Jackson State to Moore Gymnasium, where the Wildcats will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will hope for a better result on the road when they head to the F.G. Clark Activity Center for a battle with Southern.

Florida A&M vs Mississippi Valley State

Florida A&M broke its streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Mississippi Valley State University in a 62-55 thriller on Monday evening at Harrison HPER Complex. The score was level after 20 minutes of play in a dynamic game that saw 10 different lead changes. The Lady Rattlers had an edge in the second half, though, outscoring the Devilettes 38-31.

Ahriahna Grizzle led the way for Florida A&M, putting up 23 points and a season-high seven rebounds. As a whole, the Lady Rattlers were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring just 0.9 points per possession on 37% shooting from the field. Their shooting woes were alleviated by a relentless pursuit on the boards. Their 18 offensive rebounds led to 15 big second chance points.

Olivia Delancy with the Rattlers first bucket of todays game against Mississippi Valley State University🐍🔥#FAMU | #RATTLERS | #PRESSURE pic.twitter.com/P1KU4uAKeR — Florida A&M Women’s Basketball 🏀 (@FAMU_WBB) January 23, 2024

Jaylia Reed put up 14 points to lead Mississippi Valley State University. The Devilettes shot 20-of-48 (42%) from the field in this one, including 5-of-16 (31%) from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Mississippi Valley State University only mustered 0.78 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

KEY METRICS

Florida A&M scored a season-low six points off the bench

MVSU’s bench outscored FAMU’s bench 20 to 6

Peryonna Sylvester led all game players in plus-minus with a +17

Both teams have their next SWAC games on Jan. 27. Florida A&M welcomes Alcorn State to the Al Lawson Center, where the Lady Rattlers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State University will try to turn things around when they meet winning-streak riding Grambling State at the FCH Assembly Center.

Alcorn State vs Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M snapped Alcorn State’s two-game win streak on Monday evening, handing it a 61-55 loss at Davey L. Whitney Health & Physical Education Complex. The Lady Braves went into halftime with a 29-28 lead, but were unable to hang on, as they were outscored by seven points in the second half.

Ryann Payne scored 16 points while grabbing a season-high six boards to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. As a whole, the Lady Panthers were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring just 0.82 points per possession on 37% shooting from the field. That offensive output included 2-of-15 shooting from beyond the arc and 15-of-22 shooting on free throws.

Nakia Cheatham recorded 14 points and six rebounds to lead the way for Alcorn State. The Lady Braves shot 19-of-50 (38%) from the field in this one, including 4-of-12 (33%) from the three-point line. A major factor in the loss was their subpar offensive efficiency. They scored just 0.76 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

KEY METRICS

Prairie View A&M outscored Alcorn State in the paint 34 to 20

Alcorn State hit a new season-high four threes

Three lead changes and four ties were recorded in the game

Both teams take the floor again on Jan. 27. Prairie View A&M welcomes Alabama State to William Nicks Building, where the Lady Panthers will look to continue their solid play in their return home. Meanwhile, Alcorn State will try to rebound when they head to the Al Lawson Center for a battle with Florida A&M.

Jackson State vs Texas Southern

Jackson State recorded its fifth straight win in dominating fashion, handing Texas Southern a 75-50 loss at the Williams Center on Monday evening. The Lady Tigers started by building up a 15-point halftime lead, and sealed the game by outscoring the Lady Tigers 39-29 over the final 20 minutes.

Miya Crump, Andriana Avent, and Ti’lan Boler led the way for Jackson State, contributing 17, 13, and 12 points, respectively. The Lady Tigers’ ability to generate opportunities at the charity stripe was crucial to their success. They drew 20 personal fouls on the defense, which led to 22 points (85% shooting) from the free throw line. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.0 points scored per possession on 47% true shooting.

Taniya Lawson scored 14 points, while Jaida Belton added another 11 to lead the way for Texas Southern. As a team, the Lady Tigers had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.69 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged on field goal attempts in the paint, scoring just 28% of their total points on those shot attempts near the hoop.

KEY METRICS

Jackson State outscored Texas Southern in the paint 36 to 14

Texas Southern recorded assists on 31% of attempted field goals

The game had two lead changes and six ties

Each team has its next game on Jan. 27. Jackson State takes on SWAC conference rival Bethune-Cookman at Moore Gymnasium, where the Lady Tigers will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Texas Southern will try to rebound when they meet an Alabama A&M side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Health & P.E. Arena.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

