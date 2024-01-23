By

Jackson State snapped Texas Southern’s two-game win streak on Monday evening, handing it a 73-64 loss at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. The Tigers went into halftime with a 31-21 lead and were able to hold off the Tigers for the final 20 minutes.

Ken Evans led the way for Jackson State, putting up a game-high 25 points. He also surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career. The Tigers’ ability to generate opportunities at the charity stripe was crucial to their success. They drew 21 personal fouls on the defense, which led to 22 points (88% shooting) from the free throw line. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 0.97 points scored per possession on 52% true shooting.

PJ Henry put up 20 points to lead Texas Southern. As a team, the Tigers shot 38% (21-of-56) from the field and 25% (5-of-20) from distance. A major factor in the loss was their subpar offensive efficiency. They scored just 0.87 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Jackson State recorded a new season-high six blocks

TXSO’s bench outscored JSU’s bench 30 to 15

One lead change and zero ties were recorded in the game

Both sides have until Jan. 27 to rest up and practice. Jackson State meets Bethune-Cookman at Moore Gymnasium, where the Tigers will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Texas Southern will try to rebound when they face struggling Alabama A&M at Health & Physical Education Arena.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Jackson State takes down Texas Southern in SWAC match up