Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sports Tuskegee Airmen Jacket Gifted from HBCU coach

Courtesy of Tuskegee Athletics
TUSKEGEE, Ala. __ Kansas City Chiefs and NFL coaching legend Andy Reid had a new look in an interview this week with a local paper, the Kansas City Star, a look all too familiar to Golden Tiger fans everywhere. In the lead up to this weekend’s NFL Championship Round, Reid spoke with the paper for the interview with columnist Sam McDowell, sporting a Tuskegee Airmen jacket, gifted from Golden Tiger head coach Aaron James.
James connected with current Chiefs assistant coach Terry Bradden to present the gift to Andy Reid. Reid went on to wear the jacket in the interview this week, spotlighting the historic Tuskegee Airmen and the community at large.
Bradden is now in his third season as the assistant defensive line coach with the Chiefs in 2023 after serving three seasons as the defensive quality control coach (2018-20) and one as a defensive assistant (2017).
Before joining the Kansas City Chiefs, Bradden served as a quarterback graduate assistant at Bethune Cookman University for the 2016 season. He was named to the first American Football Coaches Association top 30 under 30 class that year.
Bradden earned his Bachelor of Science from Tuskegee University, where he played football for three years after transferring from Howard. Following graduation, he also spent time as a Special Team Quality Control Coach at Florida Atlantic and became the youngest head football coach and athletic director in the state of Florida at the age of 24.
The Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens on the road inside of M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 28 at 2 p.m. The winner will move on to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.