2024 Football

2024 SWAC Football Schedule Reveal

Add to bookmarks. The 2024 SWAC Football Schedule is out.
Posted on

With the 2023 SWAC football season just over a month in the rearview it’s time to shift the focus to the upcoming season with the 2024 SWAC Football Schedule reveal.

Released on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 in a joint simulcast on the SWAC and HBCU Gameday YouTube Channels, HBCU football fans can now start making those reservations for fall 2024 now that the dates and locations for all SWAC contests have been announced for the upcoming season.

Check out the full SWAC 2024 schedule below:

NOTE: This is only the SWAC CONFERENCE SCHEDULE and not the FULL TEAM SCHEDULE

2024 SWAC Team-by-Team Football Schedule

ALABAMA A&M
Sept. 28 at Florida A&M
Oct. 5 vs Jackson State
Oct. 12 BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Oct. 26 vs. Alabama State
Nov. 2 SOUTHERN
Nov. 9 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 16 GRAMBLING STATE
Nov. 23 at Mississippi Valley State


ALABAMA STATE
Sept. 28 at Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 5 FLORIDA A&M
Oct. 12 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Oct. 26 vs. Alabama A&M
Nov. 2 at Alcorn State
Nov. 9 at Grambling State
Nov. 16 JACKSON STATE
Nov. 23 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M


ALCORN STATE
Sept. 28 at Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 5 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Oct. 12 at Grambling State
Oct. 19 at Southern
Nov. 2 ALABAMA STATE
Nov.9 TEXAS SOUTHERN
Nov. 16 at Prairie View A&M
Nov. 23 JACKSON STATE


BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Sept. 28 ALABAMA STATE
Oct. 12 at Alabama A&M
Oct. 19 at Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 26 JACKSON STATE
Nov. 2 GRAMBLING STATE
Nov. 9 at Southern
Nov. 16 at Texas Southern
Nov. 23 vs. Florida A&M


FLORIDA A&M
Sept. 28 ALABAMA A&M
Oct. 5 at Alabama State
Oct. 19 at Jackson State
Oct. 26 SOUTHERN
Nov. 2 TEXAS SOUTHERN
Nov. 9 at Prairie View A&M
Nov. 16 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Nov. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman


GRAMBLING STATE
Sept. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M
Oct. 12 ALCORN STATE
Oct. 19 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Oct. 26 at Texas Southern
Nov. 2 at Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 9 ALABAMA STATE
Nov. 16 at Alabama A&M
Nov. 30 vs. Southern


JACKSON STATE
Sept. 28 at Texas Southern
Oct. 5 vs Alabama A&M
Oct. 19 FLORIDA A&M
Oct. 26 at Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 2 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Nov. 9 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Nov. 16 at Alabama State
Nov. 23 at Alcorn State


MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Sept. 28 ALCORN STATE
Oct. 12 at Alabama State
Oct. 19 BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Oct. 26 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 2 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
Nov. 9 at Jackson State
Nov. 16 at Florida A&M
Nov. 23 ALABAMA A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
Aug. 31 vs. Texas Southern
Sept. 21 SOUTHERN
Sept. 28 vs. Grambling State
Oct. 12 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 2 at Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 9 FLORIDA A&M
Nov. 16 ALCORN STATE
Nov. 23 at Alabama State

SOUTHERN
Sept. 21 at Prairie View A&M
Oct. 12 at Texas Southern
Oct. 19 ALCORN STATE
Oct. 26 at Florida A&M
Nov. 2 at Alabama A&M
Nov. 9 BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Nov. 16 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUF
Nov. 30 vs. Grambling State

TEXAS SOUTHERN
Aug. 31 vs. Prairie View A&M
Sept. 28 JACKSON STATE
Oct. 12 SOUTHERN
Oct. 26 GRAMBLING STATE
Nov. 2 at Florida A&M
Nov. 9 at Alcorn State
Nov. 16 BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Nov. 23 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

UNIV. ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Oct. 5 at Alcorn State
Oct. 12 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
Oct. 19 at Grambling State
Oct. 26 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Nov. 2 at Jackson State
Nov. 9 ALABAMA A&M
Nov. 16 at Southern
Nov. 23 TEXAS SOUTHERN

 2024 SWAC Week-by-Week Football Schedule 

 DATE GAME 
August 31 Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M 
September 21 Southern at Prairie View A&M 
September 28 Alabama A&M at Florida A&M  Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman  Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State  Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State  Jackson State at Texas Southern 
October 5 Alabama A&M at Jackson State  Florida A&M at Alabama State  Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State 
October 12 Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M  Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State  Alcorn State at Grambling State  Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff  Southern at Texas Southern 
October 19 Alcorn State at Southern  Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State  Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State  Florida A&M at Jackson State 
October 26 Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M  Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff  Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman  Southern at Florida A&M  Grambling State at Texas Southern 
November 2 Southern at Alabama A&M  Alabama State at Alcorn State  Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jackson State  Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman  Texas Southern at Florida A&M  Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State 
November 9 Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff  Alabama State at Grambling State  Texas Southern at Alcorn State  Bethune-Cookman at Southern  Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M  Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State 
November 16 Grambling State at Alabama A&M  Jackson State at Alabama State  Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M  Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern  Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern  Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M 
November 23 Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State  Prairie View A&M at Alabama State  Jackson State at Alcorn State  Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff  Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman 
November 30 Grambling State vs. Southern 
December 7 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship 
