With the 2023 SWAC football season just over a month in the rearview it’s time to shift the focus to the upcoming season with the 2024 SWAC Football Schedule reveal.
Released on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 in a joint simulcast on the SWAC and HBCU Gameday YouTube Channels, HBCU football fans can now start making those reservations for fall 2024 now that the dates and locations for all SWAC contests have been announced for the upcoming season.
Check out the full SWAC 2024 schedule below:
NOTE: This is only the SWAC CONFERENCE SCHEDULE and not the FULL TEAM SCHEDULE
2024 SWAC Team-by-Team Football Schedule
ALABAMA A&M
Sept. 28 at Florida A&M
Oct. 5 vs Jackson State
Oct. 12 BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Oct. 26 vs. Alabama State
Nov. 2 SOUTHERN
Nov. 9 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 16 GRAMBLING STATE
Nov. 23 at Mississippi Valley State
ALABAMA STATE
Sept. 28 at Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 5 FLORIDA A&M
Oct. 12 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Oct. 26 vs. Alabama A&M
Nov. 2 at Alcorn State
Nov. 9 at Grambling State
Nov. 16 JACKSON STATE
Nov. 23 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
ALCORN STATE
Sept. 28 at Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 5 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Oct. 12 at Grambling State
Oct. 19 at Southern
Nov. 2 ALABAMA STATE
Nov.9 TEXAS SOUTHERN
Nov. 16 at Prairie View A&M
Nov. 23 JACKSON STATE
BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Sept. 28 ALABAMA STATE
Oct. 12 at Alabama A&M
Oct. 19 at Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 26 JACKSON STATE
Nov. 2 GRAMBLING STATE
Nov. 9 at Southern
Nov. 16 at Texas Southern
Nov. 23 vs. Florida A&M
FLORIDA A&M
Sept. 28 ALABAMA A&M
Oct. 5 at Alabama State
Oct. 19 at Jackson State
Oct. 26 SOUTHERN
Nov. 2 TEXAS SOUTHERN
Nov. 9 at Prairie View A&M
Nov. 16 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Nov. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman
GRAMBLING STATE
Sept. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M
Oct. 12 ALCORN STATE
Oct. 19 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Oct. 26 at Texas Southern
Nov. 2 at Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 9 ALABAMA STATE
Nov. 16 at Alabama A&M
Nov. 30 vs. Southern
JACKSON STATE
Sept. 28 at Texas Southern
Oct. 5 vs Alabama A&M
Oct. 19 FLORIDA A&M
Oct. 26 at Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 2 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Nov. 9 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Nov. 16 at Alabama State
Nov. 23 at Alcorn State
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Sept. 28 ALCORN STATE
Oct. 12 at Alabama State
Oct. 19 BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Oct. 26 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 2 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
Nov. 9 at Jackson State
Nov. 16 at Florida A&M
Nov. 23 ALABAMA A&M
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
Aug. 31 vs. Texas Southern
Sept. 21 SOUTHERN
Sept. 28 vs. Grambling State
Oct. 12 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 2 at Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 9 FLORIDA A&M
Nov. 16 ALCORN STATE
Nov. 23 at Alabama State
SOUTHERN
Sept. 21 at Prairie View A&M
Oct. 12 at Texas Southern
Oct. 19 ALCORN STATE
Oct. 26 at Florida A&M
Nov. 2 at Alabama A&M
Nov. 9 BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Nov. 16 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUF
Nov. 30 vs. Grambling State
TEXAS SOUTHERN
Aug. 31 vs. Prairie View A&M
Sept. 28 JACKSON STATE
Oct. 12 SOUTHERN
Oct. 26 GRAMBLING STATE
Nov. 2 at Florida A&M
Nov. 9 at Alcorn State
Nov. 16 BETHUNE-COOKMAN
Nov. 23 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
UNIV. ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Oct. 5 at Alcorn State
Oct. 12 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
Oct. 19 at Grambling State
Oct. 26 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Nov. 2 at Jackson State
Nov. 9 ALABAMA A&M
Nov. 16 at Southern
Nov. 23 TEXAS SOUTHERN
2024 SWAC Week-by-Week Football Schedule
|DATE
|GAME
|August 31
|Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M
|September 21
|Southern at Prairie View A&M
|September 28
|Alabama A&M at Florida A&M Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State Jackson State at Texas Southern
|October 5
|Alabama A&M at Jackson State Florida A&M at Alabama State Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State
|October 12
|Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State Alcorn State at Grambling State Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Southern at Texas Southern
|October 19
|Alcorn State at Southern Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State Florida A&M at Jackson State
|October 26
|Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman Southern at Florida A&M Grambling State at Texas Southern
|November 2
|Southern at Alabama A&M Alabama State at Alcorn State Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jackson State Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman Texas Southern at Florida A&M Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State
|November 9
|Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Alabama State at Grambling State Texas Southern at Alcorn State Bethune-Cookman at Southern Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State
|November 16
|Grambling State at Alabama A&M Jackson State at Alabama State Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M
|November 23
|Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State Prairie View A&M at Alabama State Jackson State at Alcorn State Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
|November 30
|Grambling State vs. Southern
|December 7
|Pepsi SWAC Football Championship