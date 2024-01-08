Grambling State University threatened with sanctions by SWAC

By

The SWAC recently sent Grambling State University a reprimand threatening sanctions if it broadcasted a game on a third-party network.

The potential sanctions included forfeiting all conference financial distributions, loss of SWAC championship eligibility, and a recouping of damages and expenses by the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Grambling State officials promoted an upcoming broadcast of Saturday’s double-header as appearing on the over-the-top (OTT) network HBCU+. That network has been involved in litigation with the SWAC in recent years regarding the right to broadcast conference games without the consent of the conference.

That prompted the Southwestern Athletic Conference to send a letter to GSU in which it outlined why, from the conference’s perspective, that was unacceptable and improper.

“If you are not already aware, HBCU+ is a national broadcasting platform. As such, Gambling is prohibited from negotiating such a broadcast agreement. Grambling is well aware that it does not have the authority to negotiate the aforementioned broadcast rights as the SWAC Commissioner’s office has previously communicated to Grambling that it cannot nationally broadcast its athletic games outside of the SWAC media partner agreements voted on and approved by the Council of Presidents. In addition, the national broadcast of a Grambling athletic game outside of the network agreements entered into by the SWAC would put the SWAC in breach of its contractual obligations to its media partners.”

Grambling State University ultimately did not have the game broadcast on UEN. It was aired on the athletic department’s YouTube page. However, a letter from a representative of Urban Edge Networks responded to the SWAC, asking for documents to support the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s claims that it had no right to broadcast the game. The letter, sent by Eduardo G. Roy, asked for language in the document that corroborated the conference’s claims.

The key point of contention is over the identification of Urban Edge Network as a “national broadcasting platform.” HBCU+ is available on OTT platforms around the nation (and world), with a mobile application as well — thus making it a national platform in the SWAC’s eyes.

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland told HBCU Gameday that his office is responsible for upholding the rules for all member institutions.



“These are mandates that are brought down by the Council of Presidents and our responsibility is to make sure that we don’t violate our contract and follow their directives,” McClelland said.



