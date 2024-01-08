Elizabeth City State fires coach Andre Gray

VIEW ALL SCORES
Elizabeth City State has fired Andre Gray as men’s basketball coach after a season and a half, HBCU Gameday has learned.

Elizabeth City State has fired men’s head basketball coach Andre Gray, HBCU Gameday has learned.

HBCU Gameday has reached out to Elizabeth City State athletics officials for a statement.

Gray was hired as interim head coach at ECSU in May 2022. He went 13-16 during the 2023 season, his lone full season at ECSU. The team is currently 4-11 after losing 72-67 to Livingstone College in Salisbury on Saturday. ECSU is currently on a four-game losing streak. 

Though the Elizabeth City State University job was his first as a head coach, Gray has extensive experience as an assistant. 

Andre Gray started as a middle school coach in the Raleigh area before moving to the high school level and returning to Methodist to start his college career back in 2001. From there he went to Wingate then Gardner-Webb and Western Carolina. He spent three at UNC-Wilmington and had a cup of coffee as an assistant at Winston-Salem State before stops at UNC Greensboro, and UNC Charlotte. Most recently, Gray was an assistant to LeVelle Moton when the Elizabeth City State job came open. 

