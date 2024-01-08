By

North Carolina Central recorded its sixth straight win, handing Norfolk State a 60-58 loss at McDougald-McLendon Arena on Monday evening. The Eagles went into halftime trailing 35-29 but outscored the Spartans by eight points in the second half to come back and win.

Ja’Darius Harris scored a game-high 20 points to lead the way for North Carolina Central. The Eagles’ offense was able to overcome shooting struggles in this one, accumulating their 60 points on 34% shooting from the field. However, they did maximize their opportunities, turning the ball over just 11 times (14% of possessions).

Jamarii Thomas recorded 18 points and five rebounds, and Allen Betrand contributed another 10 points to pace Norfolk State. As a team, the Spartans had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.89 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. It was a forgettable game from three-point range as the team collectively shot 1-of-16 from deep.

North Carolina Central scored a season-low seven points off the bench

It was a rough second-half scoring performance for Norfolk State, 23 points marked a season-low

2,162 cheering fans showed up to McDougald-McLendon Arena in attendance

North Carolina Central proved once again that it is a tough matchup. A battle with MEAC foe South Carolina State is the Eagles’ next test. They will meet on Jan. 20 at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Norfolk State took its first loss in conference play. The Spartans will look for redemption in their next game against Virginia-Lynchburg, which has been struggling recently. That one is on Jan. 15 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

North Carolina Central past Norfolk State in MEAC showdown