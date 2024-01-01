By

Norfolk State stomped Longwood 76-59 in a non-conference contest at the Joan Perry Brock Center on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans went into halftime trailing 29-28 but outscored the Lancers by 18 points in the second half to come back and win.

Kierra Wheeler was electric in this one, scoring 30 points to lead the way for Norfolk State. The Spartans’ offense was able to overcome shooting struggles in this one, accumulating their 76 points on 35% shooting from the field. Their shooting woes were alleviated by a relentless pursuit on the boards. Their 23 offensive rebounds led to 29 big second chance points.

Adriana Shipp-Davis recorded 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way for Longwood. The Lancers shot 21-of-51 (41%) from the field in this one, including 5-of-16 (31%) from the three-point line. A major factor in the loss was their subpar offensive efficiency. They scored just 0.77 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Norfolk State scored a season-high 48 second half points

Longwood scored nine points off the bench, a season-worst

Anjanae Richardson led all game players in plus-minus with a +26

Norfolk State finishes its non-conference portion of the season 10-4 as it prepares to tip off MEAC play. The Spartans’ next matchup is a Jan. 6 game against South Carolina State at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Longwood’s recent struggles continued with its loss this afternoon. The Lancers will hope for a better result in their next game, a Jan. 3 visit by Winthrop to Farmville.

Norfolk State women pound Longwood, Wheeler dominates