Howard ended its three-game losing skid, defeating La Salle in a 71-66 contest on Saturday afternoon at Tom Gola Arena. The game was tied at halftime, but the Bison outscored the Explorers 35-30 over the final 20 minutes to come away with the win.

HU’s win was spearheaded by a balanced scoring effort. Marcus Dockery led the scoring with 21 points, while Seth Towns and Bryce Harris added 18 points each. The Bison’s ability to generate opportunities at the charity stripe was crucial to their success. They drew 19 personal fouls on the defense, which led to 16 points (84% shooting) from the free-throw line. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.08 points scored per possession on 55% true shooting.

Khalil Brantley put up 17 points to lead La Salle. As a team, the Explorers shot 38% (23-of-61) from the field and 29% (8-of-28) from distance. That contributed to their game average of 0.97 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Howard scored a season-low one point off the bench

La Salle recorded a new season-high seven blocks

The teams combined to hit 17 threes

Both teams have their next games on Jan. 3. Howard welcomes Yale to Burr Gymnasium, where the Bison will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, La Salle will try to turn its home stand around when they meet win-streak-riding George Mason at Tom Gola Arena.

Howard upsets A-10 conference opponent La Salle on the road