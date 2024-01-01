FAMU should look at these candidates if Willie Simmons leaves

By

Willie Simmons has an offer to leave FAMU orange and green for Duke blue and white as the running backs coach for the Blue Devils and head coach Manny Diaz. Simmons and Diaz worked together at Middle Tennessee and Diaz’s son worked for Simmons at FAMU.

If Simmons leaves, FAMU will have to quickly fill the void. No missteps can be made as national signing day is around the corner. Next season’s success depends on the decision made regarding the coaching spot. Here is a short list of possible candidates to replace Simmons.

Billy Rolle – Rolle was on the FAMU staff with Simmons. The historic Miami high school coach has the distinction of being the only coach to win state championships with three different schools. He was also voted national high school coach of the year. Rolle came in with Simmons in 2018 and was assistant head coach. He left the coaching staff at the end of the 2022 season as he was in the Florida retirement program after being an educator for several years. He is immediately eligible to return to the Rattlers now and would be the perfect choice to keep the momentum and many of the things in place that were established under Simmons.

Ja’Juan Seider – Sedier was a standout in Billy Joe’s Gulf Coast offense. He was a record-breaking quarterback during his tenure. He was offensive-minded and filled the requirement in Joe’s offense to be able to call his own plays when appropriate. Seider is now assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator at Penn State. While this is a stretch, the lure of being a head coach could entice his interest. With a successful stint as head coach of FAMU and gaining that experience, it could boost his resume to return to the FBS Division in a Power 5 or G5 conference as a head coach.

ASU head football coach Quinn Gray

Quinn Gray, Sr. – Gray was a standout player at FAMU under Billy Joe’s Gulf Coast offense. Gray’s passing records stood for 20 years. He was a member of the FAMU coaching staff under former coach Earl Holmes. He also coached in the SWAC at Alcorn State and at the FBS level, he was an analyst for the University of Memphis. Gray took over the Albany State Golden Rams last season and took a team that had been struggling to the SIAC Championship game. Overall the team was 6-5 on the season. Gray’s offensive mind as a former NFL quarterback could bode well for the deep talent that FAMU has.

Corey Fuller – Fuller served as FAMU interim head coach for the remainder of the 2014 season upon the release of the coaching staff. During his time, the team actually elevated from their stagnant play during the season. Fuller is currently working at his alma mater Florida State University in player development. He is known as a strong mentor and motivator of players. Fuller’s familiarity with the position and FAMU would bolster his candidacy.

Kevin Sumlin – Sumlin elevated to the head coach at Texas A&M (2012-2017). Many feel he was not given ample time to completely turn around the program that had struggled for years, before he was replaced with Jimbo Fisher. Sumlin’s record was slightly better than Fisher’s. Previously he had been head coach at the University of Houston (2008-2011) and the University of Arizona (2018-2020). Sumlin had great success at both Houston and Arizona.

Michael Minter– Minter was a solid safety for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and was also a solid coach at Campbell University. While coaching the Camels, he played several HBCUs during his tenure and had the Camels highly ranked. Following the 2022 season, a school record 12 Camels were named to Big South all-conference teams, while eight earned Academic All-District honors. Minter was a two-time national champion at Nebraska (1994 and 1995).

Fred McNair -The former Alcorn State coach has been in limbo since resigning from Alcorn State. McNair’s resume represents a resurgence for the Alcorn State Braves. He won four SWAC East titles, tied for SWAC West title in 2023 and appeared in two Celebration Bowls. McNair is a graduate of Alcorn State and played quarterback professionally in the Canadian league and is the brother of former Alcorn State, HBCU and NFL great Steve “Air” McNair.

Honorable mentions: James Spady ( FAMU Associate Head Coach) – formerly head coach at Alabama A&M), Ryan Smith (FAMU Defensive Coordinator) – led the Rattlers to the No.1 FCS defense for most of 2023. Maurice Freeman (Head coach at Brooks County High School) – won two state championships at Brooks County and sent numerous athletes to FBS and FCS.

