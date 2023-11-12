By

Norfolk State recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing Radford a 70-46 loss at the Dedmon Center on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans started by building up a six-point halftime lead, and sealed the game by outscoring the Highlanders 41-23 over the final 20 minutes.

Da’Brya Clark, Kierra Wheeler, and Danaijah Williams led the way for Norfolk State, contributing 16, 14, and 10 points, respectively. As a team, the Spartans went 23-of-52 from the field, while converting 15-of-16 at the free throw line. They were particularly effective at the rim, converting on 11-of-15 close range field goal attempts.

Taniya Hanner scored nine points, while Ashlyn Traylor-Walker added another nine to lead the way for Radford. As a team, the Highlanders had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.75 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the team went a paltry 2-of-5 from the free throw line.

Norfolk’s bench outscored Radford’s bench 26 to 11

Radford recorded assists on 72% of attempted field goals

The teams combined to hit 17 threes

Norfolk State proved once again that it is a tough matchup. The Spartans will get a tough test in their next game, facing an App State team that has been on a roll as of late. That one is at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Nov. 16. Radford lost for the first time this season this afternoon. The Highlanders will take on ETSU, which is coming off a win, at the Dedmon Center on Nov. 15.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Norfolk State WBB stays hot, beats Radford on the road