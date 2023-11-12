VIEW ALL SCORES
2023-2024 Basketball

Norfolk State WBB stays hot, beats Radford on the road

This win was led by a balanced scoring effort for Norfolk State. Da’Brya Clark led the scoring with 16 points as it is now 3-0.
Posted on

Norfolk State recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing Radford a 70-46 loss at the Dedmon Center on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans started by building up a six-point halftime lead, and sealed the game by outscoring the Highlanders 41-23 over the final 20 minutes.

Da’Brya Clark, Kierra Wheeler, and Danaijah Williams led the way for Norfolk State, contributing 16, 14, and 10 points, respectively. As a team, the Spartans went 23-of-52 from the field, while converting 15-of-16 at the free throw line. They were particularly effective at the rim, converting on 11-of-15 close range field goal attempts.

Norfolk State,

Taniya Hanner scored nine points, while Ashlyn Traylor-Walker added another nine to lead the way for Radford. As a team, the Highlanders had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.75 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the team went a paltry 2-of-5 from the free throw line.

  • Norfolk’s bench outscored Radford’s bench 26 to 11
  • Radford recorded assists on 72% of attempted field goals
  • The teams combined to hit 17 threes

Norfolk State proved once again that it is a tough matchup. The Spartans will get a tough test in their next game, facing an App State team that has been on a roll as of late. That one is at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Nov. 16. Radford lost for the first time this season this afternoon. The Highlanders will take on ETSU, which is coming off a win, at the Dedmon Center on Nov. 15.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Norfolk State WBB stays hot, beats Radford on the road
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

672
CIAA

CIAA Football Honors 2023
Florida A&M vs Lincoln (CA) Florida A&M vs Lincoln (CA)
496
2023 Football

Florida A&M pushed home win streak to 19, defeats Lincoln (CA)
MEAC Tournament, LeVelle Moton, HBCU coaches MEAC Tournament, LeVelle Moton, HBCU coaches
1.0K
2023-2024 Basketball

North Carolina Central coach gets real about NIL for mid-majors
276
2023 Football

Norfolk State back in the win column with win over Delaware State
447
2023 Football

Shedeur Sanders sees Mike Vick and Tom Brady in himself
To Top
X