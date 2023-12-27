By

Jackson State football will be saying goodbye to Rico Powers after two seasons as he hits the transfer portal.



The former South Carolina wide receiver announced his intentions to enter the portal on Tuesday after two seasons with JSU.



The Savannah, GA product was ranked as a 247Sports four-star prospect in the 2020 class. He attended Benedictine High School before finishing out at Hapeville Charter School where he had 1,006 yards rushing, scored 17 touchdowns and averaged 8.7 yards per rush. He had 18 offers as the 51st rated prospect in his class, ultimately signing with the University of South Carolina.

He played in nine games during his true freshman season, catching a pair of passes against Florida. He played in just two games as a sophomore in 2021, catching a pair of passes against Kentucky before being redshirted. He hit the transfer portal in April.

Rico Powers joined Jackson State football in the spring of 2022 and caught 23 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns in his first season as JSU went 12-1 with Shedeur Sanders as quarterback. He returned for the 2023 season as the team’s top returning wide receiver and started out the season hot. He caught eight passes for 224 yards and a touchdown against South Carolina State and FAMU in the first two games, but caught just 17 passes in the other five games he played.



The 6’2, 187 pound receiver says he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jackson State football loses former four-star reciever to portal