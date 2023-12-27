By

Addition Financial Arena will be the stage this Friday night for a men’s basketball clash between UCF and Bethune-Cookman. The two teams’ last head-to-head came in December 2021 at Addition Financial Arena, where the Knights came out ahead against the Wildcats by a final score of 81-45.

UCF | OVR 8-3 | Big 12 0-0 | HOME 6-2

UCF has excelled in obtaining second chance points in recent games, with an average of 12.4 per game over their last five.

Addition Financial Arena has witnessed several block parties this season, with the Knights averaging an impressive 5.8 blocks per game on their home court.

Bethune-Cookman | OVR 5-6 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 1-4

Dominating the offensive glass has been a hallmark of Bethune-Cookman’s play on the road. In their away games, the Wildcats are securing an average of 12.6 offensive rebounds per game.

The Wildcats have racked up impressive steal totals in their last five contests, averaging 10.4 per game in that span.

Key Metrics

UCF plays at the second fastest pace in the Big 12. The team averages 71.5 possessions per 40 minutes (Big 12 average is 69.8) and scores approximately 1.06 points per possession.

Bethune-Cookman’s defense stacks up with any team in the SWAC. The team allows just 0.94 points per defensive possession, which places them first in the conference (SWAC average is 1.14).

UCF may have its hands full with Bethune-Cookman