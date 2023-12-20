Memphis football transfer QB lands at Tennessee State

Two years after choosing Memphis football over Tennessee State and FAMU, Tevin Carter is heading to an HBCU.
The Memphis native is taking his talents to Nashville as he has committed to Tennessee State University.
Carter announced his decision to commit to TSU on Tuesday, just ahead of national signing day. He entered the transfer portal in late November.
“I do not take this decision lightly as I have so much love and respect for the team and the city of Memphis, but I am excited and ready to embrace new opportunities God has given me to step into the next chapter of my career,” Carter wrote in his statement.
Carter was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports, which named him the 45th-best quarterback in his class and the 26th-best prospect in his class. He had offers from Power Five programs like Florida State, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and LSU. He also was offered by Willie Simmons and FAMU as well as Tennessee State, which was transitioning from the leadership of Rod Reed to Eddie George.
Before committing to Memphis football he talked about what he was looking for in a school.
“A school that’s going to best prepare me for the league,” Carter told The State (SC). “A school that’s going to have me ready for the world after college. I’m talking about good education that’s going to put me in a good job placement after college.”
Carter redshirted in 2022. He appeared in three games in 2023, completing three of his five passes on the season. One of them was an 85 yard touchdown pass that helped Memphis defeat USF.
He arrives at a Tennessee State program looking to get more out of its passing game in 2024.