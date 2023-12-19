VIEW ALL SCORES
Ed Reed
SWAC

Is Ed Reed shooting his shot at Texas Southern?

Ed Reed shot Texas Southern University a tweet as news that its football coaching situation was unsettled.
Posted on

The Texas Southern University job is still open as of Wednesday night and Ed Reed may be making his move. 

TSU was expected to hire former Alcorn State University head coach Fred McNair on Tuesday, but the contract negotiations have slowed. And almost on cue, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and short-lived head coach at Bethune-Cookman University posted a tweet aimed at Texas Southern. 

@TXSOTigers can we talk #football.

Ed Reed has been in the name of HBCU coaching searches in recent years. He was recently on the Pivot Podcast where he talked about Deion Sanders attempting to get him a leg up on the the Jackson State job when he was departing at the end of the 2022 season. 

“He’s like, I want to give this to you man,” Reed said Sanders told him. “I can’t think of nobody else who love them kids like this.”

Ed Reed said he even sat down with Jackson State University AD Ashley Robinson about the job.

“I was like, I gotta go visit there too. I went to visit BCU, and I’m leaning to BCU because — if it’s about the culture, our culture — why not help the other one get up? That’s why I chose BCU over Jackson State. “Ashley and them (JSU) —  the bells and whistles was there. I was just like let’s build up another brother, sister HBCU while we’re here.”

Reed eventually had his offer rescinded at Bethune-Cookman after controversial comments he made regarding the conditions of the school on social media many times. 

Another former NFL star and Miami Hurricane, Andre Johnson, has already shown interest in the job.

Is Ed Reed shooting his shot at Texas Southern?
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

577
2023-2024 Basketball

Jackson State knocks off Howard in Chris Paul Challenge
470
2023 Football

Celebration Bowl 2023 sees record-low viewership
944
Coastal Athletic Association

North Carolina A&T mounts epic comeback for win in CP3 Challenge
FRED MCNAIR ALCORN STATE SWAC MEDIA DAY FRED MCNAIR ALCORN STATE SWAC MEDIA DAY
361
2023 Football

Alcorn State University announces Fred McNair departure
Grambling State Grambling State
818
Grambling

Grambling State University eyeing Mickey Joseph
To Top
X