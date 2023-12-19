By

The Texas Southern University job is still open as of Wednesday night and Ed Reed may be making his move.

TSU was expected to hire former Alcorn State University head coach Fred McNair on Tuesday, but the contract negotiations have slowed. And almost on cue, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and short-lived head coach at Bethune-Cookman University posted a tweet aimed at Texas Southern.

@TXSOTigers can we talk #football.



Ed Reed has been in the name of HBCU coaching searches in recent years. He was recently on the Pivot Podcast where he talked about Deion Sanders attempting to get him a leg up on the the Jackson State job when he was departing at the end of the 2022 season.

“He’s like, I want to give this to you man,” Reed said Sanders told him. “I can’t think of nobody else who love them kids like this.”



Ed Reed said he even sat down with Jackson State University AD Ashley Robinson about the job.



“I was like, I gotta go visit there too. I went to visit BCU, and I’m leaning to BCU because — if it’s about the culture, our culture — why not help the other one get up? That’s why I chose BCU over Jackson State. “Ashley and them (JSU) — the bells and whistles was there. I was just like let’s build up another brother, sister HBCU while we’re here.”

Reed eventually had his offer rescinded at Bethune-Cookman after controversial comments he made regarding the conditions of the school on social media many times.

Another former NFL star and Miami Hurricane, Andre Johnson, has already shown interest in the job.

Is Ed Reed shooting his shot at Texas Southern?