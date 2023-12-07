VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

South Carolina State University, Chennis Berry reach agreement

South Carolina State and Chennis Berry have agreed to a deal in principle, according to a sources familiar with the situation. One step awaits.
It appears that Chennis Berry and South Carolina State University are close to making things official.

Multiple sources tell HBCU Gameday that Berry has agreed in principle to a deal that would bring the Benedict College head coach to Orangeburg as the program’s next head coach. The SC State Board of Trustees meets on Thursday and would need to approve a multi-year contract.

Sources told HBCU Gameday that Berry was offered the position last week.

Berry would be the successor to Buddy Pough, who has retired from coaching after 22 years as the head coach at South Carolina State. Pough has won a school-record 151 games, including eight MEAC titles and the 2021 Celebration Bowl and Black College National title. 

Chennis Berry, South Carolina State University, Benedict College

Multiple sources indicate Berry was a candidate for Southern University and Texas Southern jobs.

The former Savannah State offensive lineman took over as Benedict College head in 2020 and led the team to 5-5 record during his first season. His teams went on to win back-to-back SIAC titles over the past two seasons, going 10-0 in each regular season and winning the SIAC title game. He is 27-7 as a head coach in three seasons. Berry has been named regional coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association for the second year in a row on Tuesday.

Pough has served as head coach at South Carolina State University since 2002. He succeeded Willie Jeffries, who coached SC State from 1989 through 2001 in his second stint at the school. 

Chennis Berry is no stranger to the MEAC. He previously served as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach a Howard University. He also coached the offensive line at North Carolina A&T twice, including a stint as offensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010. In between his stints in Greensboro he spent a few seasons as offensive coordinator at Morgan State.

The SC State search process was done by Renaissance Search and Consulting.

