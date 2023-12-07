HBCU basketball racking up wins over Power 5 schools

By

Historically, non-conference basketball games have been a struggle for HBCUs, particularly at the Division I level. Often they are matched with PWIs from the top conferences that often result in lopsided defeats.

But not so much now. It’s a new day and HBCUs are finding wins against some of those big named PWIs. These victories are becoming a trend with success in this season and last season’s matchups.

Here are some notable games that HBCU squads have won against PWIs this season.

Women’s Basketball

Grambling State 70, Arizona State 67. DeMaya Young scored a season-high of 23 points to hand Arizona State their first loss of the season in the second annual PAC-12/SWAC Legacy Series.

Jackson State 60, St. John’s 56. Daphne White scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78, Southern Methodist 76. Zaay Green starred in the game with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

North Carolina A&T 56, Wake Forest 51. Maleia Bracone posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

North Carolina A&T 56, Liberty University 47. Chaniya Clark recorded a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Coppin State 61, Pittsburgh 56. Laila Lawrence led the way with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Men’s Basketball

Southern 85, UNLV 71. Tai’Reon Joseph exploded with 22 points.

Jackson State 73, Missouri 72. Ken Evans Jr. sealed the victory with scoring 20 points

Southern 60, #21 Mississippi State. Tai’Reon Joseph scored a season high of 27 points to upset Mississippi State and knock them out the AP Top 25 Poll.

Norfolk State 63, VCU 60. Jamarii Thomas scored 17 points to secure the win.

The trend is growing, but HBCUs experienced these types of victories last year during the inaugural PAC-12/SWAC Legacy series. SWAC men’s basketball teams won three of the matchups in the series. Grambling State defeated Colorado, Texas Southern defeated Arizona State and Prairie View A&M defeated Washington State.

The SWAC women’s basketball teams did not have the same success as they were all defeated in their matchups. Jackson State could have increased the SWAC’s odds of winning one of the matchups in the women’s games but they did not participate in last year’s series.

2023 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Bartow Arena – Women’s Quarterfinal #2 – Grambling State vs Jackson State

Jackson State women’s basketball has been a powerhouse program in the SWAC since 2021. They are no stranger to taking down PWIs in their road to postseason tournaments. Before defeating St. John’s last month, last season Jackson State won games over Texas Tech and Louisiana to finish the season 21-10 (17-1) and an invitation to the NIT. In the 2021-2022 season, Jackson State defeated Nicholls State and won the SWAC tournament before losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to LSU to finish the season 23-7 (18-0).

HBCU basketball is growing and improving every year. As the matchups against big PWIs continue, it should not be a shock to see HBCU victories continue too.

