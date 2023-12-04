VIEW ALL SCORES
South Carolina State University waiting on Chennis Berry, per sources

Chennis Berry has been offered the South Carolina State head coaching gig. But his name is also involved in multiple SWAC coaching searches, too.
South Carolina State University has identified Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry as its top candidate and offered him the keys to the program. But he also has interest from multiple schools in the SWAC as well.

Multiple sources tell HBCU Gameday that an offer was submitted to Berry’s representatives last week to take over the program as Buddy Pough is on his way out the door. Pough is currently the interim AD after the resignation of Keshia Campbell from that role in late October.

One of those sources indicated that Berry is indeed a candidate at both Texas Southern and Southern University.

Berry and Pough were seen together in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Thursday as the South Carolina high school football playoffs were taking place there. 

A multi-year contract would have to be approved by the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees. The next BOT meeting is set for Dec. 7. 

Buddy Pough, South Carolina State

The former Savannah State offensive lineman took over as Benedict College head in 2020 and led the team to 5-5 record during his first season. His teams went on to win back-to-back SIAC titles over the past two seasons, going 10-0 in each regular season and winning the SIAC title game. He is 27-7 as a head coach in three seasons. 

Pough has served as head coach at South Carolina State University since 2002. He succeeded Willie Jeffries, who coached SC State from 1989 through 2001 in his second stint at the school. 

Chennis Berry is no stranger to the MEAC. He previously served as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach a Howard University. He also coached the offensive line at North Carolina A&T twice, including a stint as offensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010. In between his stints in Greensboro he spent a few seasons as offensive coordinator at Morgan State.

