Don’t miss the action as Mississippi State and Southern face off this Sunday afternoon. Both teams are aiming for a comeback after their previous games. Mississippi State was defeated 67-59 by Georgia Tech, and Southern experienced a 37-point loss against Marquette.

Mississippi State | OVR 6-1 | SEC 0-0 | HOME 3-0

Jimmy Bell Jr. comes in trending upwards. Bell Jr. has averages of 9.4 points and 10.0 boards per game for Mississippi St. thus far this season. Bell Jr. is one of the top rebounders in the SEC, ranking first in total rebounds. That prowess was shown in Bell Jr.’s 6-point, 13-rebound performance in the Bulldogs’ last game against Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs have proven to be a formidable defensive force at home this season, as they’ve held visiting teams at Humphrey Coliseum to an impressive 35.2% field goal accuracy.

Southern | OVR 1-6 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 1-6

The Jags do not let opposing crowds phase them, with an impressive 42.2% accuracy on field goal attempts on the road.

The Jags come in with season averages of 2.1 blocks per game and 9.6 steals per game. Delang Muon has been their individual blocks leader (0.4 per game) while Tidjiane Dioumassi has led them in steals (1.9 per game).

Key Metrics

Mississippi St.’s defense stacks up with any team in the SEC. The team allows just 0.85 points per defensive possession, which places them first in the conference (SEC average is 0.99).

Southern has allowed (on average) 1.17 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them eighth in the conference (SWAC average is 1.11).

Mississippi State vs. Southern Game Preview