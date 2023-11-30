Hampton University-UMES game canceled due to health issues

By

A game between Hampton University and the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore has been cancelled due to health protocols.

Hampton, however, has found a replacement game. It will now face Virginia University of Lynchburg on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 P.M.



The Hampton University release on the matter stated that health-related issues forced the cancelation. Virginian Pilot reporter Michael Sauls reports that the game was postponed on Wednesday night and canceled on Thursday

“We wish Coach Jason Crafton’s squad a quick recovery,” Hampton University AD Anthony Henderson said in a release. ‘However, we are thrilled that our staff was able to find an opponent to add to the schedule and to have another home game inside the Convocation Center.”



VUL is currently 0-10 after one month. The basketball program is a Division I member — of the National Christian College Athletic Association. So far it has played two NCAA Division I schools — North Carolina Central and UNC-Asheville. It lost those two games by an average margin of 54 points per contest.

Back in 2017 the school had to suspend both its men’s and women’s basketball programs. The men’s and women’s basketball programs have since returned and made a living by playing as a filler for Division I and Division II teams. It will play another four Division I games in 14 days next month, playing at MEAC members Delaware State and Morgan State on Dec. 7 and 9th before taking on William and Mary on Dec. 10 and UNC Greensboro on Dec. 21.



Its last scheduled contest is against Norfolk State on Jan. 15. But clearly, VUL is ready at a moment’s notice.

