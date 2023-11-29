SWAC Championship: FAMU vs PVAMU for Celebration Bowl berth

Both Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M are hard at work preparing game plans for their SWAC Championship matchup on Saturday evening. The most recent performance for each side could prove useful as a blueprint for success. Each side is coming off a win and will look to add another in this one.
SWAC Championship Press Conference
FAMU (10-1 Overall, 8-0 in SWAC)
FAMU is among the elite of the SWAC having earned an 8-0 record in conference play. They’re putting up an average of 3.9 touchdowns and 30.3 points per contest. The Rattlers’ defense is conceding an average of 14.3 points per game.
Rattler running back Terrell Jennings gears up after an impressive performance in Florida A&M’s last game. Jennings rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
Florida A&M relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 25% of its rush attempts.
The Rattlers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They’ll be looking to remain undefeated at home, as they’re currently 4-0 on home turf, averaging 31.8 points in those games. FAMU is looking to remain undefeated in FCS HBCU games this year, as they’re currently 8-0 in FCS HBCU matchups.
Prairie View A&M (6-5 Overall, 6-2 in SWAC)
By the numbers, the Panthers’ performance this season leaves something to be desired both offensively and defensively. Their defense has been allowing 391 yards per game. Meanwhile, their own offense has only been averaging 343 yards per game. The secondary is falling short game after game, as opposing quarterbacks have averaged 8.6 yards per pass attempt on the season.
Quarterback Trazon Connley will be leading Prairie View A&M in this one. Connley has averaged 179.3 pass yards per game with season totals of nine touchdowns and nine interceptions thus far this season.
Prairie View A&M’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 66-34 rush-pass play selection split.
The Panthers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 3-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 15.7 points per game in those games. Prairie View A&M is 6-2 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 25.5 points per game in those games.
FAMU VS PRAIRIE VIEW 10/28/2023
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.