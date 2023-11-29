Grambling State University AD talks Hue Jackson contract, new search

By

Grambling State University is now looking for a new head coach for the second time in less than two years after firing Hue Jackson.



GSU AD Dr. Trayvean Scot said the decision was made on Tuesday morning after days of deliberation and speaking with outgoing president Rick Gallot as well as Jackson.

“When you’ve got an opportunity to be a championship-caliber program and you underachieve, you’ve got to take all of that into account,” Scott told the media on Tuesday afternoon. “So I wouldn’t say one specific game or one specific occurrence, it’s the sum total of them all as well as other things that we don’t have for and just to be honest, I probably wouldn’t discuss if we did.”

However, Scott did give some specific examples this season of how he felt some losses could have been turned into wins.

“We were obviously 5-6 and underachieved, but when you look at the breadth and scope of how we performed and how many plays away we were. You could effectively say two or three plays last Saturday, or two or three plays versus Alcorn, two or three plays versus Alabama State, two or three plays versus Hampton — we very easily could have been an eight-or-nine-win team,” he said.

Scott also spoke about Jackson’s contract, which was guaranteed for the first two years only.

“This $800,000 bill that they’re trying to tack us with is just a fallacy,” Dr. Scott said. “Obviously knowing and understanding the terms and conditions of Coach Jackson’s written agreement, we were very intentional and transparent in understanding where we are financially and were able, obviously, to be able to take it on.”

So who is Grambling State looking for? Scott said he’s looking for someone who can galvanize the base and understands the expectations.

“I don’t think everybody has that transformational ability. I don’t think everybody has that relatability. I don’t think that everybody really understands how special and how much of a privilege it is to be the head football coach at Grambling State University. So we’re going to allow ourselves to be very transparent throughout the search, but also very detailed in identifying that leadership for the program.

How long does Dr. Scott think that will take? He says he hopes to have the position filled within 7 to 10 days.



Scott was asked whether or not the fact that Southern University also has a head football coach opening had anything to do with the relatively small window he has for filling the vacancy.

“That’s not my concern,” said Scott, who is a Southern University alumnus and former employee. “I’m worried about Grambling State University.”

