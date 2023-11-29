Hajj-Malik Williams could answer HBCU QB problems of many

Campbell University football quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams has spent the past few years torching HBCU defenses. Now he’s in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
The redshirt-senior from Atlanta announced his entry into the transfer portal on Wednesday after three seasons at the CAA school.
“Dear Campbell, I’m grateful with how this place has connected me with people that will forever have a positive impact on me,” Williams wrote. “The thing about time is that it waits for no one and when it comes you must respect it and take action. Our time has ended together and I know I left a legacy that will forever be cherished. After seeking wise counseling I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. The history is there and I wrote my own story!”
Hajj-Malik Williams had a career season in 2023, completing 232 of 328 pass attempts for 2,609 yards while throwing 19 touchdowns. He also rushed for five touchdowns. Williams arrived at Campbell as a dual threat, rushing for 664 yards and nine scores as a true freshman in 2019. He finished his career 1,600 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns to go along with 8,236 passing yards and 58 touchdowns in 41 games.
Williams had some big games against HBCUs over the past few seasons as Campbell took on NC Central and Jackson State in 2022 and then played Hampton, NC Central and North Carolina A&T this fall. He threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns in an overtime loss to NC Central as well as tossing a pair of touchdowns in wins over CAA members Hampton and North Carolina A&T.
Williams figures to draw interest from FBS level teams thanks to his career success and talent. He hasn’t posted any offers in the first few hours since his announcement, but that doesn’t figure to last. FCS HBCU programs would be foolish not to express their interest in him.
North Carolina A&T’s quarterback room has been impacted heavily by the transfer portal as it looks to re-tool under Vincent Brown. North Carolina Central appears to have its heir apparent to Davius Richard in Walker Harris and isn’t fond of the transfer portal, but its offense could benefit from Williams’ tools. Williams would be an upgrade for the majority of HBCU programs on the FCS level, including Tennessee State, Hampton and other SWAC schools.
It appears to be a long-shot given his experience and productivity, but HBCU fans should keep an eye on Hajj-Malik Williams and where he lands.