Jackson State takes down Arkansas State as Evans scorches nets

Jackson State narrowly defeated Arkansas St. on Tuesday evening in a gritty 75-71 affair. The Red Wolves went into halftime with a three-point lead, but the Tigers would not go down without a fight. The sides exchanged the lead five times over the final 20 minutes, with Jackson State able to do just enough to come out on top.

Ken Evans scored 32 points to lead the way for Jackson State. That performance included an impressive 15 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, Jackson State shot 24-of-57 from the field and 23-of-29 from the line to put up an average of 1.09 points per possession.

Offense was not the issue for the Red Wolves. They shot 39% from the field, scoring a healthy 1.05 points per possession. Derrian Ford led the way, putting up 14 points to go along with five boards. Taryn Todd also contributed, adding another 12 points.

The four-point differential was JSU’s largest margin of victory this season

Arkansas St.’s bench outscored JSU’s bench 36 to 22

The teams combined to hit 18 threes

Jackson State recovered nicely from its last game, a loss to Georgetown. The Tigers’ next test is a matchup with Houston, which also won its last game, at the Fertitta Center on Dec. 9. Arkansas St.’s loss is a tough result given the momentum it was riding after beating UTRGV recently. The Red Wolves will take on Little Rock, which is coming off a win, at the Jack Stephens Center on Dec. 1.

