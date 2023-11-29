Deion Sanders-era holdover leaves Jackson State as grad transfer

Jackson State quarterback Greyson Thompson, a holdover from the Deion Sanders Era, announced on X that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility.
Thompson enters the transfer portal for the second time in his college career after wrapping up his third year at Jackson State.
“Thank you, Coach Prime, for introducing me to Jackson State University and making me a part of thee family,” Thompson wrote.
“I am so thankful for the last 3 years at JSU, where I grew tremendously under the leadership of Coach Prime, Coach TC Taylor, and many influential staff members. I have so much love for my teammates, who have become lifelong friends, and I look forward to us cheering for each other on and off the field.”
With full trust in God’s plan, I am entering the transfer portal as a graduate student, eager to play out the next 2 years of my eligibility.”
During his time at Jackson State , Thompson saw limited action as his only passing statistics are from the 2023 Blue and White Spring Game. Thompson threw a 35-yard touchdown pass while competing for a spot on the Tiger’s quarterback depth chart. However, teammate Esias Guthrie praised Thompson for his work as scout-team quarterback to help this season’s defense help with preparation.
Thompson transferred to Jackson State in 2021 after redshirting for a year at North Texas. He was a part of a talented initial transfer class for Deion Sanders that included Isaiah Bolden, Aubrey Miller, Shilo Sanders, and Malachi Wideman.
Thompson’s announcement comes days after former Jackson State football teammate Duke Miller announced that he will enter the transfer portal.