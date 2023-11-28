VIEW ALL SCORES
D9 Greek

GALLERY: 2023 Bayou Classic Greek Step Show

Photos from the Bayou Classic Greek Step Show.
Posted on

The 2023 Bayou Classic Greek Show took place in-front of several thousand people inside the Superdome. Hosted by Big Tigger, known for his days on BET’s Rap City in The Basement.

Competing were fraternities and sororities from Grambling State and Southern University. The show featured several high-flying, high-energy, competitive routines. Each mixing old school step formations with new school music.

Southern’s Sigma Gamma Rho chapter won the sorority division and Alpha Phi Alpha from Southern won the fraternity division. The Greek Show served as a precursor to the ever-popular Battle of The Bands. Check out the photo gallery.

Zeta Phi Beta – Southern University

Kappa Alpha Psi – Grambling State University

Zeta Phi Beta – Grambling State University

Kappa Alpha Psi – Southern University

Sigma Gamma Rho – Southern University

Alpha Phi Alpha – Southern University

Delta Sigma Theta – Grambling State University

Alpha Phi Alpha – Grambling State University

