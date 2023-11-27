Prairie View WBB faces offensive struggles in loss to UIW

By

UIW defeated Prairie View A&M on Monday evening in a 57-44 slugfest. The Cardinals got out to a 29-21 lead by halftime, and then came out and outscored the Lady Panthers again in the second half to come away with the victory.

Chloe Storer scored 20 points in an incredibly efficient 8-of-10 shooting performance to lead the way for UIW. The Cardinals’ offense was able to overcome shooting struggles in this one, putting up just 0.89 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. Their shooting woes were alleviated by a relentless pursuit on the boards. Their 19 offensive rebounds led to 15 big second chance points.

Desiree Lewis scored 14 points, while Ryann Payne added another eight to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Lady Panthers had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.7 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the team went a paltry 10-of-18 from the free throw line.

UIW’s defense buoyed their offense, scoring 19 points off of 15 Prairie View A&M turnovers

Prairie View A&M recorded assists on 35% of attempted field goals

There were zero lead changes or ties, with the Cardinals leading the entire game

This was the latest win for UIW, which defeated UTRGV in its last game. The Cardinals’ next matchup is a Dec. 2 game against Dallas Christian at the McDermott Center. This evening’s defeat was another tough result for Prairie View A&M. It had lost in its last outing against Washington St. and was looking to rebound. It doesn’t get any easier in the Lady Panthers’ next game on Dec. 10. They will face a TCU team that has been impressive lately.

