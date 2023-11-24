Jackson State basketball looking to take down Georgetown

By

Georgetown and Jackson State are ready for a men’s basketball showdown this Saturday afternoon. Both teams are in good form, having won their last matches. Georgetown secured a 5-point win over American, while Jackson State claimed a 73-72 victory over Missouri.

Georgetown | OVR 3-2 | Big East 0-0 | HOME 3-1

Scoring comes easily for Georgetown at Capital One Arena, where it maintains an impressive average of 83.0 points per home game.

The Hoyas have a season average of 2.8 blocks per game. They are led by Dontrez Styles, who has blocked four shots on the year (13th in the Big East).

Jackson State | OVR 1-5 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 1-5

Ken Evans showed out for Jackson State with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting in the team’s last matchup against Missouri. Evans (first on team in total points) will look to keep the scoring up against the Hoyas’ defense.

Jackson State will look to turn around its defensive struggles on the road. The Tigers have let up 82.2 points per away game.

Key Metrics

Georgetown has allowed (on average) 1.0 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them ninth in the conference (Big East average is 0.93).

Jackson State averages 0.9 points per possession for the season. This ranks eighth in the SWAC (conference average is 0.95).

Georgetown is a -10.5 favorite over JSU heading into the game, according to Oddsopedia.

