Missouri basketball knocked off by Jackson State at home

Missouri basketball was a huge favorite. But somebody forgot to tell Mo Williams and Jackson State.
Mo Williams and his Jackson State men’s basketball program just picked up a win over an SEC squad, knocking off Missouri.

Jackson State went on the road and beat Missouri 73-72 to hand the SEC squad its second loss of the season.

JSU cut the lead to 71-69 on a Chase Adams jumper with 31 seconds remaining. It then tied the game on a Ken Evans layup with eight seconds left before Missouri hit one of two free throws to take a 72-71 lead. Chase Adams hit a jumper to give JSU the lead with three seconds left and Missouri was unable to answer.

Evans led Jackson State with 22 points, hitting 9 of 16 shots and going 3 for 6 from the 3-point line. Jordan O’Neal added 18 points, hitting eight of his 11 attempts in the win.

JSU shot 45.2 percent from the field while taking advantage of Missouri’s 18 turnovers for 27 points off turnovers in the win.

The win was the first of the season for Jackson State, who won’t play at home until January. Missouri was a -22.5 favorite, according to Fan Duel.

