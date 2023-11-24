Duke University welcomes red-hot NC Central

By

This Sunday afternoon, Durham plays host to a women’s basketball showdown as Duke University takes on North Carolina Central. After an 82-79 defeat to Stanford, Duke is determined to rebound, while North Carolina Central enters this game with momentum, having secured a 69-58 victory over Western Carolina.

Duke Universtity| OVR 3-2 | ACC 0-0 | HOME 2-1

Duke has demonstrated exceptional accuracy from beyond the arc at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where it has successfully converted 37.1% of its three-point attempts.

The Blue Devils have excelled in capitalizing on opponent mistakes when playing at home, scoring an impressive 24.0 points off turnovers at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season.

North Carolina Central | OVR 3-2 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-2

Morgan Callahan led North Carolina Central in the team’s last matchup against Western Caro., scoring 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Callahan now comes into this matchup averaging 9.0 points per game on 32.6% shooting for the season.

The Eagles have a season average of 2.8 blocks per game. They are led by Jada Tiggett, who has blocked eight shots on the year (first in the MEAC).

Key Metrics

Duke University runs a deliberate, slow-paced offense. The team averages just 69.6 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks as the second slowest in the ACC. The Blue Devils score approximately 1.06 points per possession in their methodical offensive approach.

North Carolina Central has a propensity to run and get out on the break. The Eagles play at the fastest pace in the MEAC, averaging 84.0 possessions per 40 minutes (MEAC average is 70.0).

