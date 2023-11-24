South Carolina women’s basketball dominates HBCU squad

By

South Carolina recorded its fifth straight win in dominating fashion, handing Mississippi Valley State University a 101-19 loss at Colonial Life Arena on Friday afternoon. The Gamecocks started by building up a 40-point halftime lead, and sealed the game by outscoring the Devilettes 49-7 over the final 20 minutes.

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a game-high 17 points to lead the way for South Carolina. Fulwiley led what was a complete offensive performance for the Gamecocks. The team shot 55% from the field while scoring 1.21 points per possession. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 45 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Sh’Diamond McKnight recorded eight points and five rebounds, and Lizzie Walker contributed another four points to pace Mississippi Valley State University. As a team, the Devilettes had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.24 points per possession on 12% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the team went a paltry 2-of-8 from the free throw line.

South Carolina’s defense buoyed their offense, scoring 20 points off of 19 Mississippi Valley State University turnovers

Mississippi Valley State University was plagued by 10 unforced turnovers (13% of possessions)

MiLaysia Fulwiley led all game players in plus-minus with a +53

South Carolina women’s basketball proved once again that it is a tough matchup. The Gamecocks’ next matchup is a Nov. 30 game against North Carolina at Carmichael Arena. MVSU’s recent struggles continued with its loss this afternoon. The Devilettes will hope for a better result in their next game, a Nov. 27 visit by Lipscomb to Itta Bena.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

