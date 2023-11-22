Washington Commanders giving HBCU rookie a shot

A month ago Joshua Pryor wasn’t even on the sidelines for the Washington Commanders. Now he’s on the squad and making the most of his opportunity as the Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
The former Bowie State University star and CIAA Defensive Player of the Year made his NFL debut against the New York Giants last week after being called up from the practice squad.
“It was definitely like a surreal experience for me. Just even from running on the field, it was like a new experience. A crazy feeling,” Pryor told Scott Abraham. “I never felt like that going into a game. Taking in the atmosphere and making the most of that moment.”
The 6″4,” 280 pound pass rusher played in 49 games during his four seasons at Bowie State. Pryor recorded 34 solo tackles (55 total) and 9.5 sacks in his debut season at Bowie State. At the end of his illustrious career with the Bulldogs Pryor compiled 245 total stops, 77 tackles for loss, 32 sacks, three pass breakups, five recovered fumbles, and four forced fumbles.
In 2018 the All-American was named CIAA Rookie of the Year and All-CIAA First Team. Going into his second season Pryor continued to dominate for Bowie State. Pryor picked up Protect Your Skull Division II Defensive Player of the Year and Bowie State Co-Defensive Player of the Year awards, both in 2019. The Washington Commanders signed him after the NFL Draft.
“It definitely hit me after the game after everything was done,” Pryor said. “Like, I really just played. Now that I’m in this space just trying to continue to get more games under my belt and get more experience.”
Joshua Pryor says his plan is to continue to excel on special teams as well as defense and be prepared when his number is called.
“It’s a blessing just to be here. A little over a month ago, I wasn’t even playing football. So just to be back out here is definitely a blessing, I can’t really describe it.”
Washington Commanders will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thursday. Game time is set for 4:30 PM EST.