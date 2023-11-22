Band of The Year announces top five contenders

By

The final totals of the ESPN Band of The Year competition are in and we finally have a list of five programs in each division that will be considered for an invite to Atlanta.



The Band of The Year committee released the rankings based on cumulative scores exclusively to HBCU Gameday. The top five programs in each category will be in consideration for the invite to the Band of The Year competition to take place on Dec. 15 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Two bands will be selected from the top five in each category based on a number of factors, including availability for competition. The participants will be announced on Nov. 28.



North Carolina A&T ranked second in September, first in October and third in November. Jackson State ranked third in Sept. and Oct. and first in November. Southern University ranked first in September, dropped to seventh in October and rose to fifth in November.



At the Division II level, Florida Memorial ranked first in September, second in October and third in November. Virginia State University ranked third in September and October and second in November. Winston-Salem State ranked seventh in September, first in October and fourth in November.

1) North Carolina A&T “Blue and Gold Marching Machine” – 832

2) Jackson State “Sonic Boom of The South” – 808

3) Southern University “Human Jukebox” – 801

4) Norfolk State “Spartan Legion” – 791

5) Prairie View A&M “Marching Storm” — 773

5) Tennessee State “Aristocrat of Bands” — 773

6) Florida A&M “Marching 100 — 770

7) Texas Southern University “Ocean of Soul” — 735

8) South Carolina State University “Marching 101” — 702

9) Alabama State University “Marching Hornets” — 676

10) Grambling State University “World Famed Tiger Marching Band” — 673

1) Florida Memorial “The Roar” — 772

2) Virginia State “Trojan Explosion” — 750

3) Winston-Salem State “Red Sea of Sound” — 744

4) Central State “Invincible Marching Marauders”— 723

5) Savannah State “Powerhouse of The South” — 721

6) Tuskegee University “Marching Crimson Pipers” — 720

7) Benedict College “Band of Distinction” — 691

8) Miles College “Purple Marching Machine” — 684

9) Fort Valley State “Blue Machine Marching Band” — 668

10) Fayetteville State University “Marching Bronco Express” — 647

Performances have been judged on an individual basis, with judges giving scores for specific areas only. Bands are encouraged to submit a performance to be judged monthly. The committee is co-chaired by Jackson State Director of Bands Emeritus, Professor Dowell Taylor, and Dr. Julian E. White, FAMU Director of Bands Emeritus.

Band of The Year announces top five contenders