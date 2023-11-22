MEAC announces 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Class

By

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 22, 2023 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced today the five members of the 2024 Hall of Fame Class. The inductees will be officially enshrined during the 2024 MEAC Basketball Tournament week.

“Congratulations to the five inductees of the MEAC’s 2024 Hall of Fame class,” Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “This year’s class highlights some of the MEAC’s best in the spirit of competition. These talented student-athletes have demonstrated a prominent level of representation of their institutions and the conference during and after their years of collegiate competition. These five inductees are exemplary representatives of the MEAC, and it is an honor to welcome them as our newest members to the Hall of Fame.”

The MEAC Hall of Fame highlights former student-athletes, coaches, university and conference administrators, and notable contributors who have enriched the conference’s legacy since its inception in 1970. Enshrinees are selected by an eight-person committee of administrators and member institution representatives.

The inaugural Hall of Fame class was inducted on May 29, 1981, during a 10th anniversary banquet in Greensboro, N.C. Since its establishment, the MEAC Hall of Fame has enshrined 173 people, including the Class of 2024.

Additional details regarding the induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.



The 2024 MEAC Hall of Fame Inductees

Marty Miller, Norfolk State: Miller is a staple among the Norfolk State community with a career that has spanned nearly 50 years with the Spartans. A former baseball standout for NSU, Miller played professional ball with the Minnesota Twins during the 1970-71 season. He returned to the Norfolk area and began his involvement within the community as an activity’s coordinator with the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority while also working at the YMCA. In 1983, Miller returned to Norfolk State. Throughout his career, he held positions in multiple departments on campus, from academics to student life and athletics, and now as a special assistant to the Vice President of Advancement.

Miller was named the head baseball coach in 1973 and held the role until 2005, when he was promoted to Director of Intercollegiate Athletics for the Spartans. While coaching, Miller led Norfolk State to 712 wins in his 32-plus year career and is the winningest coach in program history. He is the winningest coach in CIAA history, with 584 victories, and led the Spartans to 17 CIAA championships during their tenure in the league. Miller’s teams made 12 NCAA or NAIA postseason appearances. He was a 15-time CIAA Coach of the Year and voted MEAC Coach of the Year in 2000. After leading NSU to the district championship, Miller was also named the 1980 NAIA District 19 Coach of the Year.

Twenty-two of Miller’s former players signed professional baseball contracts. In 1997, NSU honored Miller by building the Marty L. Miller Baseball Field. After his retirement as NSU baseball coach early in the 2005 season, Miller served as NSU’s athletics director for nearly 16 years.

Charlie Brown, South Carolina State: Brown played football for South Carolina State as a wide receiver from 1979 to 1981. A two-time All-MEAC honoree, he led the Bulldogs to three Black National Championships, four MEAC titles, and a prestigious Gold and Bicentennial Bowl win. Brown is a member of the South Carolina State Athletic Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame. He was an 8th-round draft pick in 1981 with the 201 pick overall by the Washington Redskins and was Pro Bowl bound in each of his first two seasons with the team. In 1982, Brown helped the Washington Redskins win Super Bowl XVII (17) over the Miami Dolphins.

Debbie Dunn Anderson, Norfolk State: Anderson was Norfolk State’s first NCAA Division I female track & field athlete to earn All-American honors. She competed for the Spartans from 1997-2000 and ran the 200-meter and 400-meter events. At the 2000 NCAA National Championship Track & Field meet, Anderson was the runner-up in the indoor women’s 200-meter race and finished sixth in the outdoor women’s 400-meter race. Her second-place finish at the indoor race remains the best finish by a Spartan track & field athlete.

After college, Anderson had a decorated professional career as a USA Track & Field team member. She won the gold medal at the 2010 World Indoor Championship in the 400-meter and 4×400 relay. In 2009, she placed sixth in the 400-meter race but helped the 4×400 relay team win gold.

Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State: Hargrave is just one of many National Football League successes from South Carolina State. He played for the Bulldogs from 2012-2015 and was drafted in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft as the 89th pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hargrave played four seasons with the Steelers before spending three years with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before the start of the 2023 season, Hargrave was traded to the San Fransico 49ers and has appeared in all nine games this season.

While in Orangeburg, S.C., Hargrave played in 34 games and recorded 35 sacks for 220 yards. He collected 166 total tackles, including 118 solo, with 53 tackles for a loss. On October 25, 2014, he tied an FCS record with six sacks against Bethune-Cookman and finished third in the FCS with 16 sacks as a junior, earning First-Team All-MEAC honors. During his senior campaign, Hargrave recorded 59 total tackles, 22 tackles for losses, 13.5 sacks, and forced two fumbles, garnering him First-Team All-MEAC accolades for a second consecutive season and earning FCS All-American honors.

Hargrave was recently inducted into the South Carolina State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022 and was selected to play in the NFL Pro Bowl the same year.

William “Bill” Moultrie, Howard University: Moultrie was a highly decorated and successful track and field coach for Howard University throughout the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s. He served as head coach from 1973 to 1993, elevating the program to national recognition. Under Moultrie’s leadership, the Bison won 10 MEAC conference championships during his 26 years. They produced an impressive 71 indoor and outdoor Division I NCAA track and field All-Americans and sent several to the Olympic Trials. In December, Moultrie was enshrined in the United States Track & Field, Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Moultrie served as an assistant football coach for the Bison from 1973 until 1982 and was later named Director of Athletics from 1986-90. Another legacy that Moultrie left was that of an Olympic assistant coach in 1992. Four years later, he became the first African American to serve as an Olympic track referee in Atlanta.

Moultrie was the first African American football coach hired at Stanford University in 1968 under head coach John Ralston. While coaching with Coach Ralston, Moultrie coached the defensive backs from 1968-71 and was freshman head coach for three seasons while helping the Cardinals win two Rose Bowls.

In 1971, Moultrie went to coach the NFL’s Denver Broncos, applying for the head coaching job with the program. After losing the head coaching job to Jack Christiansen, Moultrie remained a special teams coach for two years under Christiansen’s leadership.



