49ers agree to deal with Javon Hargrave

The San Francisco 49ers have landed South Carolina State product Javon Hargrave, considered by many one of the top free agents.
Posted on

The San Francisco 49ers have just got a major pickup with the addition of Javon Hargrave to its defense.

The 49ers have agreed to a four-year contract slated for $84 million over the duration of the deal with $40 million guaranteed, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Hargrave, 30, has been with the Eagles since 2020, when they signed him to a three-year, $39 million contract. He posted a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 to go along with 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Javon Hargrave was part of a suffocating defense that helped the Eagles win the NFC title before it ultimately fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The Salisbury, NC native was a standout player at West Rowan High School before heading to South Carolina State, where he helped Buddy Pough and Co. win a MEAC title and was named MEAC Defensive Player of The Year. He was recently inducted into the South Carolina State Athletics Hall of Fame. Hargrave would go on to be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. 

Now he’s headed to San Francisco to see if he can have a similar impact with the 49ers. 

