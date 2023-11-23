Alabama State carves up Tuskegee for Turkey Day

Alabama State collected a resounding victory over Tuskegee on Thursday afternoon, taking the win by a final score of 41-3.
Damon Stewart led the way for Alabama State, throwing for 179 yards and three touchdowns in this one. Much of the team’s success came down to their effectiveness on third down. They converted 78 percent of their attempts, sustaining drives and pushing the offense forward.
Running back Johnny Morris III starred in the ground game for Tuskegee, racking up an impressive 100 yards on 22 carries. Much of the Golden Tigers’ limited offensive success came on early downs. They went just 3-for-13 on third down attempts, and then failed on each of their two fourth down attempts.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alabama State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 62-38 run-pass split with 28 rushing attempts and 17 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 26:13 (44% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 78% of third downs (7-9) while Tuskegee converted just 23% (3-13)
This result gives Alabama State’s its seventh win of the season, while Tuskegee drops its record to 6-3.
