North Carolina A&T quarterbacks hitting transfer portal

The transfer portal out of North Carolina A&T football is wide open and multiple quarterbacks have hit it.

North Carolina A&T quarterbacks Eli Brickhandler and Zachery Yeager announced their intentions to transfer within 24 hours of each other.

Brickhandler announced his departure first via Twitter/X.



“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Aggie family for welcoming me to this illustrious university and the Aggie faithful for their support during my time here. I am immensely thankful to God for the blessings I’ve been given and the incredible opportunity to play for a D1 program,” Brickhandler wrote. “The relationships I’ve forged with players and peers over the last two years have been extraordinary. After many hours of heartfelt discussions with those closest to me, I’ve made the decision to enter the transfer portal as a redshirt sophomore, with three years of eligibility remaining. I will continue to focus on my dream of playing football at a collegiate level.”

Brickhandler just completed his redshirt sophomore season at A&T. He threw for 60 yards and a touchdown without an interception on 6-for-10 passing during the 2022 season. He started the 2023 season opener, and spent the rest of the season splitting time with Yeager as well as freshman KJ White. He finished the season 28-for-56 with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Yeager joined North Carolina A&T as a highly-regarded three star prospect in 2021.



“I would like to begin by saying thank you to My illustrious HBCU – North Carolina A&T State University. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to receive my degree while also playing the sport that I love. I would like to thank all of the amazing people that I have encountered, connected with, and learned from during my time here.

With that being said… I will be entering my name into the Transfer Portal as a Grad-Transfer with 3 Years of Eligibility.”

Yeager has completed 54 of 116 passes for 487 yards and one touchdown to four interceptions.



Passing was a struggle all season under first year head coach Vincent Brown’s new regime. The Aggies passed for just over 1,100 yards over the course of the season, and didn’t pass the 100 yard mark in a game until Week Nine against Hampton as it went 1-10 on the season.

