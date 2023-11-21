VIEW ALL SCORES
Juwarn Howell
2023 Football

MEAC Football Awards 2023 announced

MEAC football all-conference honors are out as well as several individual awards.
Posted on

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced its 2023 All-MEAC Football teams today, highlighting the conference football programs’ hard work and talented players. North Carolina Central headlines the First Team All-MEAC honorees with ten recipients. Howard follows with seven, while Morgan State and South Carolina State received four selectees.  

All awards and honors were voted on by the MEAC’s head football coaches and sports information directors.  

The conference’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year recipients will be announced during the National Football Hall of Fame as a part of the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, Nev.  

North Carolina Central’s Torricelli Simpkins II was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year, while South Carolina State’s Jawarn Howell earned Rookie of the Year honors. North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver was named MEAC Coach of the Year for the second straight year.  

Simpkins III is North Carolina Central’s second straight offensive lineman to earn the conference’s top spot in as many years. Simpkins III anchored the Eagles’ offensive line that amassed the conference-best total passing yards (2354), passing average (214.00 avg/g), scoring offense (36.6 avg/g), and rushing touchdowns (25), seventh-best in the football championship subdivision (FCS). The Eagles ranked second in the conference in total offense with 4138 yards. Simpkins III has received three MEAC Weekly Offensive Lineman honors this year.  

Howell leads the MEAC in rushing with 808 yards (80.9 ypg) on 102 carries, and 7 TDs. He also recorded ten receptions for 149 yards, 2 TDs in nine games. He was named the FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week following a 283-yard rushing performance on 27 carries and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Howard. In addition to the national honors, Howell earned MEAC Rookie of the Week honors for four straight weeks.   

Trei Oliver

Coach Oliver led the Eagles to a 9-2 overall record and a 4-1 mark in conference play. The Eagles fell short of repeating as conference champions this season, however, they earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs, the program’s first NCAA appearance. NCCU posted non-conference FCS wins over No. 25 Elon, Campbell, North Carolina A&T, and Mississippi State. Under Coach Oliver’s leadership, the Eagles are ranked 13 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll and 16th in the Stat Perform FCS poll. This season, the Eagles were ranked as high as No. 7 (Nov. 6).  

See below for the entire list of All-MEAC team selectees. 

2023 All-MEAC Football Postseason Awards

Coach of the Year – Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central

Offensive Lineman of the Year – Torricelli Simpkins III, North Carolina Central

Rookie of the Year – Jawarn Howell, South Carolina State

First Team Offense
Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
QBDavius RichardSr.North Carolina CentralBelle Glade, Fla.
RBLatrell CollierR-Sr.North Carolina CentralBluefield, W.Va.
RBJawarn HowellFr.South Carolina StateMooresville, N.C.
WRKasey HawthroneSr.HowardSebring, Fla.
WRDevin SmithJr.North Carolina CentralDurham, N.C.
TEKeshawn ToneyGr.South Carolina StateWilliston, S.C.
CTorricelli Simpkins IIIJr.North Carolina CentralCharlotte, N.C.
OLAnim DankwahGr.HowardOntario, Canada
OLNick TaisteR-Jr.South Carolina StateWest Columbia, S.C.
OLDa’Quan ThomasR-Jr.North Carolina CentralWest Palm Beach, Fla.
OLDa’Metrius WeatherspoonR-So.HowardClairton, Penn.
First Team Defense
Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
DLDarrian BrokenburrGr.HowardManassas, Va.
DLJaden TaylorR-Jr.North Carolina CentralDurham, N.C.
DLElijah WilliamsJr.Morgan StateJersey City, N.J.
DLPatrick GodboltGr.South Carolina StateBlythewood, S.C.
LBErick HunterJr.Morgan StateCapitol Heights, Md. 
LBTerrance HollonJr.HowardCleveland, Ohio
LBJayden FlakerSo.North Carolina CentralScarborough, Maine
DBKenny Gallop, Jr.Sr.HowardPortsmouth, Va. 
DBJordan TolesSr.Morgan StateBaltimore, Md.
DBJason ChambersSo.North Carolina CentralCharlotte, N.C.
DBJae’Veyon MortonGr.Morgan StateDetroit, Mich.
PAaron BickertonSo.HowardStoke-on-Trent, England
PKAdrian OlivoSr.North Carolina CentralPlant City, Fla.
RSBrandon CodringtonSr.North Carolina CentralRaleigh, N.C.
Second Team Offense
Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
QBQuinton WilliamsSr.HowardUpper Marlboro, Md.
RBEden JamesSo.HowardPort St. Lucie, Fla.
RBJarett Hunter *Sr.HowardMineral, Va.
RBMarquis Gillis *R-So.Delaware StateMIlford, Del.
WRAndre PeguesGr.Norfolk StateRaeford, N.C.
WRJustin Smith-BrownR-Jr.South Carolina StateCoco, Fla.
TEEdward CoreJr.Delaware StateWaldorf, Md. 
CEric Brown, Jr.Jr.South Carolina StateHartsville, S.C.
OLDarius FoxJr.HowardWashington, D.C.
OLCam JohnsonR-Jr.South Carolina StateIrmo, S.C.
OLTrevon HumphreyR-Fr.North Carolina CentralGreensboro, N.C.
OLTreyvon BranchJr.Morgan StateWhite Plains, Md.
* Indicates a tie
Second Team Defense
Pos.NameCl.SchoolHometown
DLTrey MiddletonR-Jr.North Carolina CentralMarietta, Ga.
DLNaejuan BarberR-So.South Carolina StateHopkins, S.C.
DLJamel StewartJr.HowardRichmond, Va. 
DLKeshawn LynchR-So.Norfolk StateNewport News, Va.
LBAaron SmithR-Jr.South Carolina StateManning, S.C.
LBLawrence RichardsonSr.Morgan StatePhiladelphia, Penn. 
LBDaylan Long * R-So.Norfolk StateCincinnati, Ohio
LBAJ Richardson *Fr.Norfolk StateKings Mountain, N.C.
DBKole JonesJr.North Carolina CentralChesapeake, Va.
DBDevon AllenJr.Norfolk StateVirginia Beach, Va.
DBCaron HintonSr.HowardDetroit, Mich.
DBR.J. ColesR-Jr.Norfolk StateRichmond, Va. 
PJonathan Cardoza-ChicasSr.Delaware StateRahway, N.J.
PKAaron BickertonSo.HowardStoke-on-Trent, England
RSKeith Jenkins Jr. *So.Morgan StateGainesville, Va. 
RSIan Wheeler *Gr.HowardHouston, Texas
* Indicates a tie
