Deion Sanders wants NCAA to shut down recruiting after commitments

Deion Sanders has never been shy about his opinion, specifically regarding recruiting.



The Colorado head coach was asked about prospects who de-commit in the recruiting process. Sanders, per usual, didn’t mince words.

“A kid ain’t even faithful to his girlfriend, you think he gonna be faithful to a school? That’s an emotional thing,” Sanders told the media on Tuesday. “What I wish the NCAA would do is if you commit somewhere you can’t go on other visits. One thing about it, we’re not an ATM. That’s not gonna happen here. You’re not coming here to get rich unless you’re coming here to go to the NFL and get your degree.”

Travis Hunter on defense at the Celebration Bowl.

Deion Sanders knows firsthand about the lack of commitment prospects may have to a school. His most famous victory in his coaching career is flipping wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter to Jackson State after he had been committed to Florida State for nearly two years. Not to mention his son Shedeur Sanders had committed to Florida Atlantic University as a four-star quarterback prospect before he was hired as JSU head coach.



He also flipped the commitments of several other players to stack his Jackson State program to win 23 games and back-to-back titles in the SWAC. Not long after accepting the Colorado job, Deion Sanders immediately flipped the commitment of Dylan Edwards, who had been committed to Notre Dame.



Colorado football is currently 4-7 as it prepares for its season finale against Utah.

