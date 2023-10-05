Cleveland Cavaliers 3-1 comeback may never be duplicated, says Mo Williams

By

Mo Williams was a part of the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers squad that won the 2016 NBA Title, and nearly a decade later, he’s using it to motivate his players.

Williams is currently the head basketball coach at Jackson State University. He says he tells his team the story of that epic-comeback, led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, every season as a way of letting them know to never give up.

“I tell the story every single season to my new team — and guys have been with me over the years going to hear it over and over because that’s something that obviously never been done,” Williams said. “That was the hardest thing we had…that was not easy. I don’t know how it look to you guys as viewers, but that was not easy.”

Hall of Fame running back Ladanian Tomlinson poses with Jackson State head coach Mo Williams. (GoJSUTigersMBB Instagram)

Mo Williams was a reserve guard on that Cleveland Cavaliers team, averaging 8.2 points per game in what would be his final season.

“That will let you know right off the bat. It let you know right off the bat. You can’t you can’t never give up. You can’t never think it’s over with. And we never listened to. I think that’s the biggest message I can give my guys about that.

Williams’ Jackson State squad was picked to finish fourth in the recent SWAC Media Day.

“We never listened to outside noise. All the commentators, all the all the sports writers. We never read anything. We never listen anything. Because all they were saying was, this series is over. Nobody’s ever, EVER came back down, 3-1 in the finals. Nobody. And we still sit there as the only team that has done that. And, I don’t know, hard as hard as it was for us to do. I don’t know if it’s going to be duplicated.”

