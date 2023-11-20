Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off winner is CP3’s HBCU

By

The winner of the third-annual Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off Classic is none other than Winston-Salem State, CP3’s alma mater.



WSSU controlled the game from start to finish, beating two-time Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off Classic champion Virginia Union 65-56 in the title game in Utica, Connecticut.

The Rams improved to 4-1 on the season, led by 16 points and six rebounds from Issac Parson. Imajae Dodd recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds while Jaylen Alston scored 10 points.

WSSU went 20-29 from the free-throw line. They scored 24 points in the paint, 32 second-chance points and 17 bench points. The Rams grabbed 30 rebounds with 15 being offensive in the first half.

WSSU jumped out to a 15-4 lead with 15:06 left in the first half. Ketron “KC” Shaw gave WSSU a 20-point lead, 33-13, on two made free-throws with 2:56 left in the half.

Virginia Union closed out the half on an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 35-24 at halftime.

In the second half, the Rams went on an 8-0 run capped off by a Jahnarious Snell lay-up with 45-29 with 14:39 left. Issac Parson hit a three-pointer which made the score 51-31 with 12:10 left. Imajae Dodd extended the Rams lead to 58-42 on a made free-throw with 6:32 left.

Virginia Union University’s Jonathan Salazar scored 13 points and had seven rebounds to lead VUU, which falls to 2-4 on the season.

“I thought we had an amazing run at the CP3 tournament, winning back-to-back championships, but all good things must come to an end and Winston Salem State played like the defending CIAA Champs,” said VUU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Butler. “They came out and jumped on us early, getting several opportunities to score with their offensive rebounding throughout the game. They outrebounded us 50-26 and that was the difference in the ballgame. We have a quick turnaround with another road game against Shepherd University, so we must improve on our rebounding to give us a chance at getting another win on the road.”

Chris Paul is a Winston-Salem State University alumnus, graduating with a degree in communications in fall 2022.

