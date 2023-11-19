Jackson State falls to Alcorn State in Soul Bowl 2023

Alcorn State prevailed in a tough battle against Jackson State on Saturday afternoon, winning by a final score of 28-24.
Monterio Hunt was electric, reeling in two balls for 88 yards to lead the way for Alcorn State. Hunt got help as well, particularly from Aaron Allen and Jarveon Howard. Though the play selection was balanced between run and pass, 76% of the team’s 296 total yards came through the air.
Fabian McCray, Jacobian Morgan, and Ezequiel Johnson were all contributors for Jackson State in the loss. The Tigers made some costly mistakes on Saturday, giving up 15 penalties.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alcorn State
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 24 passing attempts and 26 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 26:48 (45% of the game)
- Penalties – recorded seven penalties for 55 yards while Jackson State had 15 penalties for 125 yards
This result gives Alcorn State’s its seventh win of the season, while Jackson State drops its record to 7-4 in its first season under T.C. Taylor as head coach.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.