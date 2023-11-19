FAMU handles Bethune-Cookman in Florida Classic again

FAMU easily took care of Bethune-Cookman on Saturday afternoon to win the Florida Blue Classic by a final score of 24-7.
Terrell Jennings starred in the ground game for Florida A&M, rushing for two touchdowns. Jaquez Yant contributed as well, rushing for 13 yards and one touchdown. The Rattlers put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game.
Bethune-Cookman was led by quarterback Walter Simmons III. He completed 9-of-23 passes for 79 yards. Jimmie Robinson III added 74 yards rushing on 21 carries.
Key Metrics to Victory: FAMU
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 57-43 run-pass split with 29 rushing attempts and 22 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 29:28 (49% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 38% of third downs (3-8) while Bethune-Cookman converted just 33% (5-15)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting three turnovers from Bethune-Cookman
This result gives Florida A&M’s its 10th win of the season, while Bethune-Cookman drops its record to 3-8. FAMU will have a bye week before returning to Bragg Memorial Stadium to host Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship Game.
