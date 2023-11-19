VIEW ALL SCORES
CIAA

Virginia Union overmatched in D2 playoffs

Virginia Union got in an early hole and never recovered as it was punished on the ground after leading the country in rush defense.

Virginia Union University saw its season come to an end on Saturday as it was overpowered in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. 

VUU got in an early deficit and could never recover, losing 38-14 to Kutztown after getting down 28-0 before it got points on the board. 

Virginia Union

Kutztown punished VUU’s top-ranked rushing defense for 210 yards on the ground. It came in yielding just 37.3 yards per game. It had not allowed more than 86 points all season. 

VUU’s first score came courtesy of a punt block late in the first time. It’s first offensive touchdown in the third quarter on an eight-yard run by Jada Byers. Byers rushed for 101 yards on 20 carries in the loss. 

Virginia Union finished the season 10-2, claiming its first CIAA title since 2001. 

