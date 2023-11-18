Howard University wins MEAC, heads to Celebration Bowl

By

Howard University is the MEAC’s undisputed champion and headed to the Celebration Bowl.



HU took care of business on Saturday afternoon, holding Morgan State’s offense in check and doing just enough to come up with a 14-7 to clinch the MEAC title.



The Bison went up 7-0 in the first half as Jarette Hunter scored on an eight-yard touchdown run. They added to the lead in the third quarter after a scoreless second quarter as quarterback Quinton Williams ran for a 34 yard score to put the visitors in a hole.



Morgan State finally got on the board in the third quarter as Tajh Smith found Treyveon Pratt for a 28-yard score to cut the lead to seven. That would be as close as it would get as Howard controlled the line of scrimmage and the clock, running 75 plays in just over 39 minutes to preserve the win.





Hunter led Howard with 108 yards to go with his touchdown. Eden James rushed for 90 yards.

The win gives Howard University its first undisputed MEAC title since 1993 after it shared a title with North Carolina Central last season. NCCU will be hoping to garner a bid to the FCS playoffs. Meanwhile, Howard is headed to the Celebration Bowl for the first time in school history, as the game was established in 2015.



The MEAC is 6-1 all-time in the game. Howard will face either FAMU or the SWAC West winner, which has yet to be determined.

