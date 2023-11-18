Howard defeats Morgan State to become MEAC Champions

Howard triumphed over Morgan State 14-7 in this gritty, low-scoring battle to claim the MEAC title.
Quinton Williams led the aerial attack for Howard, completing 12-of-22 passes for 143 yards. In the rushing attack, running back Jarett Hunter garnered most of the Bison’s success, accumulating 108 yards and one touchdown. The team’s game plan to lean on the ground game was effective, as the Bison wore down the defense with 239 total rushing yards on 53 attempts.
Tahj Smith led the way for Morgan State. Wide receiver Treveyon Pratt collected one reception for 28 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Smith.
Key Metrics to Victory: Howard
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 71-29 run-pass split with 53 rushing attempts and 22 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 39:38 (66% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 33% of third downs (5-15) while Morgan State converted just 9% (1-11)
- Penalties – recorded three penalties for 15 yards while Morgan State had seven penalties for 70 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 33% of red zone trips as opposed to Morgan State’s 0% efficiency
This result gives Howard’s its sixth win of the season, while Morgan State drops its record to 4-6.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.