Alabama A&M back in the win column with win over Mississippi Valley State

Alabama A&M held it’s own at home on Thursday evening, outmatching Mississippi Valley State to secure a 30-21 victory.
Tailback Donovan Eaglin led the way for Alabama A&M, accumulating 207 yards on 27 rushing attempts. Down the field, Jacolby Hewitt was the Bulldogs’ best option. Hewitt finished with four receptions for 115 yards. The team committed to the ground game early and often (66 1st quarter rushing yards, 70-30 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Bulldogs wore down the defense with 264 total rushing yards.
Ty’Jarian Williams found the endzone multiple times in Mississippi Valley State’s loss. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another one. Wide receiver Kerrick Ross collected three receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Williams.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alabama A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 70-30 run-pass split with 52 rushing attempts and 22 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 38:56 (65% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 47% of third downs (8-17) while Mississippi Valley State converted just 20% (2-10)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over two times while collecting five turnovers from Mississippi Valley State
This result gives Alabama A&M’s its fifth win of the season, while Mississippi Valley State drops its record to 1-10.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.