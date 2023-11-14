Howard’s host MEAC competitor Morgan State for rival battle

Another chapter in the rivalry between Howard and Morgan State unfolds on Saturday afternoon. Both teams are coming off wins. Howard beat North Carolina Central in a 50-20 contest, while Morgan defeated Norfolk State. The last time these teams met was in 2022. Howard won by a score of 35-6. They’ll surely hope to repeat that performance.
Howard (5-5 Overall, 3-1 in MEAC)
The Bison will look to continue to prove they are one of the top squads in the MEAC. They’ve had no trouble putting up points so far this season, averaging 30.2 per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Bison’s defense allows 24.8 points per game on average.
Quarterback Quinton Williams will continue to have his eyes on the end zone for Howard. Williams arrives having passed for at least one touchdown in the last four games.
Howard has a committee rushing offense. No one player accounts for more than 32% of its rush attempts.
Howard went 5-6 in 2022. They are 3-0 at home so far this year, averaging 47.3 points per game in those games. Howard has won five straight matchups against Morgan State since Oct 21, 2017.
Morgan State (2-5 Overall, 1-1 in MEAC)
The defense has been the Bears’ main specialty for stretches of this season. They have only conceded an average of 314 yards per game, with opposing offenses having averaged 202 yards in the air and 111 yards on the ground. They’re particularly strong against the run, as they only allow an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
Wideout Treveyon Pratt will be leading the way for Morgan State. Pratt has accumulated 22 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns thus far this season.
Morgan State’s offense makes a concerted effort to get the ball to their star receiver. Treveyon Pratt has collected 29% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
The Bears’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, averaging 15.0 points per game over that span. They are 2-2 on the road so far this year, averaging 18.3 points per game in those games. Morgan State is 1-1 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 21.0 points per game in those games.
