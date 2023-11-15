Howard University takes down Boston U.

By

Howard University broke its streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Boston U. in a 64-53 thriller on Tuesday evening at Burr Gymnasium. The Terriers went into halftime with a one-point lead, but the Bison would not go down without a fight. The sides exchanged the lead five times over the final 20 minutes, with Howard able to do just enough to come out on top.

Bryce Harris scored 19 points to lead the way for Howard. That performance included an impressive 15 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Howard’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. They shot 50% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.18 points per possession. This was a big improvement from their 19% shooting and 0.67 points per possession in the first half.



HU also got a lift from Seth Towns, a transfer from Ohio State who was recently cleared for his eighth season of college basketball. Towns put up 13 points and six rebounds in his season debut.

Miles Brewster scored 10 points, while Nico Nobili added another nine to lead the way for Boston U. As a team, the Terriers had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.75 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. Those numbers include 14-of-36 on two-pointers, 6-of-23 on three-pointers, and 7-of-11 on free throws.

Howard committed seven unforced turnovers (10% of possessions)

Boston U. recorded assists on 60% of attempted field goals

The attendance of the game at Burr Gymnasium was 2,413

Howard University finally put an end to its recent struggles. The Bison’s next test is a matchup with Rutgers, which also won its last game, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Nov. 18. Boston U.’s recent struggles continued with its loss this evening. The Terriers will hope for a better result in their next game, a Nov. 16 visit by Bryant to Boston.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Howard University takes down Boston U.