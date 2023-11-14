Florida cruises to home win, defeating Florida A&M

By

Florida was dominant in victory, powering past Florida A&M by a final score of 89-68 at the Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Tuesday evening. The Gators started fast and accumulated a 10-point lead into the break. They didn’t let up in the second half either, increasing their lead to as large as 23 points.

Rattlers fall to Gators in Gainesville.



Return to Al Lawson for their home opener versus Oregon on November 20. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #ThinkBig pic.twitter.com/RrLU9fmEax — Florida A&M Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@FAMU_MBB) November 15, 2023

Will Richard, Walter Clayton Jr., and Alex Condon led the way for Florida, contributing 20, 18, and 17 points, respectively. The Gators’ ability to generate opportunities at the charity stripe was crucial to their success. They drew 22 personal fouls on the defense, which led to 23 points (66% shooting) from the free throw line. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.26 points scored per possession on 56% true shooting.

Love Bettis put up 24 points to lead Florida A&M. The Rattlers shot 29-of-68 from the field and 5-of-13 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.95 points per possession.

Florida outran Florida A&M, outscoring them in transition 18 to 8

Florida A&M was plagued by seven unforced turnovers (10% of possessions)

Walter Clayton Jr. recorded a game-high +17 plus-minus

Florida recovered nicely from its last game, a loss to Virginia. The Gators will get a tough test in their next game, facing a Florida St. team that has been on a roll as of late. That one is at the Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Nov. 17. FAMU’s recent struggles continued with its loss this evening. The Rattlers will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Nov. 20 faceoff with Oregon at the Al Lawson Center.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

